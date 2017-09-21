Estonian government adopts amendments to 2017 state budget

The Estonian government adopted amendments to the 2017 state budget on Thursday according to which the day-to-day expenses of ministries and other institutions will change, while the total volume of expenditures and income will remain the same.

The government has proposed directing €3 million from the surplus of structural means' cofinancing in providing social services, including the rehabilitation of children with special needs and eliminating the waiting line for support devices, the Ministry of Finance said.

In addition, €1.4 million from the cofinancing surplus is to be allocated to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Rural Affairs for buying lab equipment.

The government has also proposed allocating €12 million from the budget of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication as well as €4 million euros from the confinancing surplus to Estonian Railways.

In addition, €2.4 million is to be allocated for the salaries of local governments' teachers, €900,000 for renovating the Maarjamäe complex of the Estonian History Museum and €1.6 million for designing and reconstructing the stage equipment of Endla Theater.

€1 million euros is also to be allocated for the area of government of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The state budget of the current year is typically changed every fall.