Rõivas meets with deputy speaker of Singaporean Parliament

Vice-President of the Riigikogu Taavi Rõivas (Reform), on a working visit to Malaysia and Singapore, met with Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Charles Chong on Thursday.

At their meeting, Rõivas and Chong discussed ways to tighten cooperation between Estonia and Singapore in the field of digital services, according to a Riigikogu press release.

Rõivas said that Estonia has a lot to learn from Singapore's Smart City concept and its implementation, while Singapore has expressed interest in the Estonian e-governance and digital identity.

"Although Estonia and Singapore are geographically far removed from one another, the two countries have very similar ideas — such as zero tolerance of corruption, support of innovation, but also emphasis on digital development," Rõivas said.

A business seminar was also held in Singapore on Thursday, with representatives of Estonian businesses meeting local entrepreneurs and investors. On Wednesday, Rõivas took part in the international technology conference Slush Singapore, where he told the story of the Estonian e-state. On Friday, Rõivas will travel on to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, where he is also scheduled to take part in business seminars and meetings of business delegations.

During his visit, Rõivas will also meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister of Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary, and Minister of Trade and Industry Sim Ann. He will also give a public lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and is one of the keynote speakers at the Innovation Labs World conference, which is dedicated to e-governance and digital society.

Accompanying Rõivas on his working visit is a 34-member business delegation that represents 25 companies, primarily from the technology field, but also from the food and defense industries.

Rõivas and the delegation will return to Estonia on Sept. 27.