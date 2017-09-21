news

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
E-voting in Estonia.
E-voting in Estonia. Source: (ERR)
News

The Supreme Court of Estonia rejected the appeal of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) of the National Electoral Committee's Sept. 6 decision not to ban electronic voting at the local government council elections taking place next month.

The Supreme Court explained that, according to the Local Government Council Election Act, the National Electoral Committee has the right not to start electronic voting if the security or reliability of the electronic voting system cannot be ensured in such way that electronic voting could be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the act.

The National Electoral Committee is not, however, required to cancel e-voting if it receives information indicating the possibility of adverse consequences.

"The National Electoral Committee must employ this measure if the exploitation of a risk and the resulting adverse consequences are sufficiently likely in the opinion of the committee as based on known specific circumstances at the time the decision is made," the country's top court explained. "In doing so, the National Electoral Committee must also assess whether any potential e-voting violations resulting from the exploitation of the security risk may affect the election results to a significant extent."

The Supreme Court found no reason to doubt the adequacy of the information collected by the electoral committee or the assessment of the security of Estonia's e-voting system.

"Based on current information, the expense in time and other resources needed to actually realize this security threat is great enough that even if the security threat were realized, its exploitation to such an extent that could affect election results is unlikely," the Supreme Court noted.

According to the top court, should new circumstances arise, the National Electoral Committee is required to re-evaluate the feasibility of securely conducting electronic voting as well as reconsider canceling electronic voting.

The Supreme Court explained that should the electoral committee determine during the course of electronic voting that the exploitation of a security risk may affect election results to a significant extent, e-voting must be suspended or terminated. If a security risk is determined to have been exploited to the extent that the committee believes it affected or could affect election results to a significant extent, the National Electoral Committee must declare the results of the e-vote invalid either in full or in part and hold a repeat vote.

Risk not great enough threat to e-vote

On Sept. 6, the National Electoral Committee, which convened following reports in early September of a potential security risk that could affect 750,000 national ID cards in Estonia, decided that the risk was not great enough to warrant denying voters the opportunity to vote electronically in the upcoming local elections.

Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections will begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is on Oct. 15.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

supreme courtekree-voting


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
08:52

Estonian observer: We were shown action of defensive nature at Zapad

20.09

RIA recommends state officials use Mobile-ID to minimize security risks

20.09

Two defendants in Port of Tallinn graft case agree to plea bargains

20.09

NATO to strengthen Baltic region defense with air, naval forces

20.09

Poll: Center Party could earn quarter of votes in local elections

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:41

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections

16:47

EU transport ministers discuss ways to improve air connections

15:51

Commissioner: Further Rail Baltic funding depends on talks

14:48

Rõivas meets with deputy speaker of Singaporean Parliament

13:46

Estonian government adopts amendments to 2017 state budget

12:49

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

11:53

EU member states, partners sign Tallinn e-energy declaration

10:50

September party ratings: Free Party falls below election threshold

09:48

Center to expel members running in election coalitions following elections

08:52

Estonian observer: We were shown action of defensive nature at Zapad

20.09

RIA recommends state officials use Mobile-ID to minimize security risks

20.09

EU-Canada free trade treaty passes first reading in Riigikogu

20.09

Two defendants in Port of Tallinn graft case agree to plea bargains

20.09

NATO to strengthen Baltic region defense with air, naval forces

20.09

Elering: Baltic power grid's autonomous capacity should be strengthened

20.09

Poll: Center Party could earn quarter of votes in local elections

20.09

Wednesday hearing in Savisaar trial canceled after Kutser falls ill

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 4.7 percent

20.09

Kaljulaid to UN General Assembly: Strong UN needed to address challenges

20.09

Ratas, Commission Vice-President Šefčovič meet to discuss energy issues

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: