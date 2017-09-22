news

Second quarter house price index up 4.8 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

According to information released by Statistics on Friday, the second-quarter house price index (HPI) increased by 0.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017 and 4.8 percent on year.

Compared to the previous quarter, apartment prices increased by 0.1 percent and the prices of houses by 0.8 percent.

Compared to the second quarter of last year, apartment prices have increased by 5.1 percent and house prices by four percent, with apartment prices increasing by five percent in Tallinn, 7.7 percent in areas bordering Tallinn as well as in Tartu and Pärnu, and by 0.4 percent in the rest of Estonia.

The house price index expresses the changes in square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of single-family dwellings, including apartments and detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

In the second quarter of 2017, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index decreased by 1.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017 and increased by three percent on year.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index is published on the base 2010 = 100. The time series begins from the first quarter of 2005; major repairs and maintenance are included from the first quarter of 2007 and insurance connected with dwellings is included from the first quarter of 2012.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

housingstatistics estoniahouse price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
21.09

Estonian observer: We were shown action of defensive nature at Zapad

20.09

RIA recommends state officials use Mobile-ID to minimize security risks

20.09

Two defendants in Port of Tallinn graft case agree to plea bargains

20.09

NATO to strengthen Baltic region defense with air, naval forces

20.09

Poll: Center Party could earn quarter of votes in local elections

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:52

Second quarter house price index up 4.8 percent

09:55

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

08:49

Estonian government backs directing additional €300 million into healthcare

21.09

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections

21.09

EU transport ministers discuss ways to improve air connections

21.09

Commissioner: Further Rail Baltic funding depends on talks

21.09

Rõivas meets with deputy speaker of Singaporean Parliament

21.09

Estonian government adopts amendments to 2017 state budget

21.09

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

21.09

EU member states, partners sign Tallinn e-energy declaration

21.09

September party ratings: Free Party falls below election threshold

21.09

Center to expel members running in election coalitions following elections

21.09

Estonian observer: We were shown action of defensive nature at Zapad

20.09

RIA recommends state officials use Mobile-ID to minimize security risks

20.09

EU-Canada free trade treaty passes first reading in Riigikogu

20.09

Two defendants in Port of Tallinn graft case agree to plea bargains

20.09

NATO to strengthen Baltic region defense with air, naval forces

20.09

Elering: Baltic power grid's autonomous capacity should be strengthened

20.09

Poll: Center Party could earn quarter of votes in local elections

20.09

Wednesday hearing in Savisaar trial canceled after Kutser falls ill

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: