Police to intensify security measures ahead of Tallinn Digital Summit

Beginning Monday, police in Estonia are to implement more extensive ID and vehicle checks on the Estonian-Latvian border in connection with the Tallinn Digital Summit taking place on Friday, Sept. 29. Additional ID checks will also be carried out at Tallinn Airport and the Port of Tallinn as well.

In order to ensure safety during the Tallinn Digital Summit, police officers will check more passengers arriving to Estonia through Tallinn Airport and the Port of Tallinn, according to an EU presidency press release. Further checks will also be implemented on the Estonian-Latvian border, where patrols will pay extra attention to people and vehicles.

Police are recommending travelers plan extra travel time and be prepared to present their IDs upon request.

"Random document checks will be carried out in various parts of Estonia," Ivo Utsar, head of the Border Guard Bureau of the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said. "More thorough searches will be conducted on people arriving in Estonia and those traveling within the EU. We also recommend carrying a valid ID card or passport when traveling near the border, even if not actually planning to leave the country."

According to Utsar, the intensified ID checks will help ensure safety ahead of and during the Tallinn Digital Summit, one of the largest and highest-level events of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU. "Our aim is to ensure the safety of the Estonian people, its guests and the participants of the summit, and to prevent any danger to the public," he said.

The PPA official noted that not carrying an ID card can cost people more time. "It is important for us to identify the person, even if they do not have their documments on hand," Utsar said, noting that those traveling by car are likewise expected to have the appropriate documents on hand.

The Tallinn Digital Summit is set to discuss a range of issues connected to recent and future developments in the area of digitization and the internet. Several heads of state and government are expected to attend. The event is arranged by Estonia in cooperation with the presidency of the Council of the EU as well as the European Commission.

Representatives of all but one EU member state are expected to attend the Sept. 29 event.