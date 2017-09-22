news

Finnish minister: Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel possible with private funding ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The proposed undersea tunnel would connect the Estonian and Finnish capitals of Tallinn and Helsinki under the Gulf of Finland.
The proposed undersea tunnel would connect the Estonian and Finnish capitals of Tallinn and Helsinki under the Gulf of Finland. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Business

Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications Anne Berner said that the construction of the Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel is entirely possible with private funding so long as it addresses the Finnish transport system as a whole.

"We are open to and have a positive attitude towards private funding," Berner told Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat. "It is important to us that Finnish cargo and passenger carriage is considered nationally — that the system is comprehensive."

Berner said that it is understandable in itself that more funding is needed for the construction of the tunnel than state budgets or the EU could offer; according to initial estimates, the tunnel would cost approximately €9-13 billion to construct.

The Finnish minister also emphasized that it is important to move forward with the project, as it is important for improving Finland's logistical position.

"If we had a railway connection with Europe across the Baltic Sea, Finland would no longer be an island or an independent place," Berner highlighted. "This is important both for competition as well as cargo and passenger traffic."

Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday wrote that, in addition to an official investigation regarding the proposed Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel, Peter Vesterbacka, creator of the video game Angry Birds, is gathering international funding for the construction of the tunnel. According to this plan, the tunnel would go through Espoo to Helsinki Vantaa Airport and would be funded mainly by the Chinese.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

tallinntransportforeign mediahelsinki-tallinn tunnelhelsinkifinlandhelsingin sanomat


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
21.09

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

21.09

September party ratings: Free Party falls below election threshold

21.09

Center to expel members running in election coalitions following elections

21.09

Estonian observer: We were shown action of defensive nature at Zapad

20.09

RIA recommends state officials use Mobile-ID to minimize security risks

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:47

Finnish minister: Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel possible with private funding

15:50

Mikser at UN: Countries must protect indigenous people's rights

14:46

Police to intensify security measures ahead of Tallinn Digital Summit

13:40

Estonia to conduct interviews with refugees in Italy for first time

12:44

Tsahkna: More defections from IRL to come

11:48

Eesti Energia to enter Finnish, Swedish electricity markets

10:52

Second quarter house price index up 4.8 percent

09:55

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

08:49

Estonian government backs directing additional €300 million into healthcare

21.09

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections

21.09

EU transport ministers discuss ways to improve air connections

21.09

Commissioner: Further Rail Baltic funding depends on talks

21.09

Rõivas meets with deputy speaker of Singaporean Parliament

21.09

Estonian government adopts amendments to 2017 state budget

21.09

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

21.09

EU member states, partners sign Tallinn e-energy declaration

21.09

September party ratings: Free Party falls below election threshold

21.09

Center to expel members running in election coalitions following elections

21.09

Estonian observer: We were shown action of defensive nature at Zapad

20.09

RIA recommends state officials use Mobile-ID to minimize security risks

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: