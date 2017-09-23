news

Most reconstruction work at Tallinn Airport to be completed by mid-October ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport is located within Tallinn city limits.
Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport is located within Tallinn city limits. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Business

Reconstruction work at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport remains on schedule and will in large part be completed by Oct. 12, before construction of the airport's new parking garage begins next year.

"Tallinn Airport has reached the fourth interim stage with the currently ongoing air traffic area development project, which is to last until Oct. 12," Tallinn Airport spokesperson Priit Koff told BNS. "Until then, the airport will be closed to air traffic five nights per week from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. and only open overnight on Tuesday and Friday."

According to the spokesperson, as of the beginnig of the month, 92 percent of construction work at the airport has been completed, and, according to the plan, the transition to a new runway light system will take place on Oct. 12. Once the fourth stage is completed, only maintenance work across the whole facility will continue.

"Asphalting, which went smoothly, was completed on Sept. 1," Koff noted. "A few large-scale works remain to be carried out, such as renewing the asphalt layer of the middle of the runway at night, building and tuning the navigation lights system, constructing the engine test area and the deflector walls of platform M, completing construction work in all zones, and building snow-gathering areas."

 

In addition to continuing maintenance work, the airport will also begin construction on a parking garage, Koff said. At the beginning of September, representatives of the Estonian state-owned airport company AS Tallinna Lennujaam, KMG Inseneriehituse AS and AS LNK Industries signed a contract for the construction of a 1,100-vehicle multi-level parking garage for Tallinn Airport by 2019.

Listed Finnish construction group Lemminkainen and Tallinn Airport signed a contract last year for approximately €34.6 million in repair and expansion work on the airside area of Tallinn Airport. The contract covered both the planning and the execution of the project, including earthworks, paving and the reconstruction of stormwater systems as well as the renewal of airport technology, such as airfield ground lighting and navigation systems.

State-owned airport company AS Tallinna Lennujaam operates the airports of Tallinn, Kärdla, Kuressaare, Tartu and Pärnu as well as the airfields of the minor Western Estonian islands of Ruhnu and Kihnu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

tallinn airport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
22.09

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

22.09

Estonian government backs directing additional €300 million into healthcare

21.09

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections

21.09

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

21.09

September party ratings: Free Party falls below election threshold

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:18

Most reconstruction work at Tallinn Airport to be completed by mid-October

22.09

Exhibition featuring work of Estonian architects in Canada opens in Toronto

22.09

Future of vocational education in agriculture, rural economics discussed

22.09

Finnish minister: Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel possible with private funding

22.09

Mikser at UN: Countries must protect indigenous people's rights

22.09

Police to intensify security measures ahead of Tallinn Digital Summit

22.09

Estonia to conduct interviews with refugees in Italy for first time

22.09

Tsahkna: More defections from IRL to come

22.09

Eesti Energia to enter Finnish, Swedish electricity markets

22.09

Second quarter house price index up 4.8 percent

22.09

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

22.09

Estonian government backs directing additional €300 million into healthcare

21.09

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections

21.09

EU transport ministers discuss ways to improve air connections

21.09

Commissioner: Further Rail Baltic funding depends on talks

21.09

Rõivas meets with deputy speaker of Singaporean Parliament

21.09

Estonian government adopts amendments to 2017 state budget

21.09

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

21.09

EU member states, partners sign Tallinn e-energy declaration

21.09

September party ratings: Free Party falls below election threshold

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: