news

Estonian IT authority: Solving ID card security risk going as planned ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The detected security risk affects all ID cards issued after October 2014, when Estonia switched to a different kind of chip.
The detected security risk affects all ID cards issued after October 2014, when Estonia switched to a different kind of chip. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Solving the security risk that could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards is going as planned, and the Information System Authority (RIA) is to present the dates of future activities to the government next week.

RIA Director General Taimar Peterkop on Thursday gave an overview to the government of how resolving the security risk is going, and said that they are on schedule, RIA spokesperson Helen Uldrich told BNS.

"We are currently working on a certain application, and are currently testing it," Peterkop added.

According to Uldrich, Peterkop will meet with the government again next week. "And then we can talk about specific dates for when we have to introduce the application and what people need to do," she added.

Security risk detected that could affect 750,000 ID cards

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) announced at a press conference on Sept. 5 that a security risk involving Estonia's national ID cards had been exposed and recommended that people start using the SIM card-based Mobile-ID instead. The potential security risk affects a total of approximately 750,000 ID cards issued since October 2014, including cards issued to Estonian e-residents.

Experts have noted, however, that the risk is only theoretical, and cracking the code of all faulty cards would cost approximately €60 billion.

The National Electoral Committee decided at a meeting on Sept. 6 that e-voting would take place as planned in the local government council elections next month. It was also announced on Sept. 12 that the Information System Authority (RIA) is already working on a potential solution to the problem.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

riaid cards


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
22.09

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

22.09

Estonian government backs directing additional €300 million into healthcare

21.09

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections

21.09

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

21.09

September party ratings: Free Party falls below election threshold

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:09

Estonian IT authority: Solving ID card security risk going as planned

09:18

Most reconstruction work at Tallinn Airport to be completed by mid-October

22.09

Exhibition featuring work of Estonian architects in Canada opens in Toronto

22.09

Future of vocational education in agriculture, rural economics discussed

22.09

Finnish minister: Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel possible with private funding

22.09

Mikser at UN: Countries must protect indigenous people's rights

22.09

Police to intensify security measures ahead of Tallinn Digital Summit

22.09

Estonia to conduct interviews with refugees in Italy for first time

22.09

Tsahkna: More defections from IRL to come

22.09

Eesti Energia to enter Finnish, Swedish electricity markets

22.09

Second quarter house price index up 4.8 percent

22.09

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

22.09

Estonian government backs directing additional €300 million into healthcare

21.09

Supreme Court rejects EKRE's appeal of e-vote in upcoming elections

21.09

EU transport ministers discuss ways to improve air connections

21.09

Commissioner: Further Rail Baltic funding depends on talks

21.09

Rõivas meets with deputy speaker of Singaporean Parliament

21.09

Estonian government adopts amendments to 2017 state budget

21.09

Survey: Attitudes toward e-voting unaffected by ID card security risk

21.09

EU member states, partners sign Tallinn e-energy declaration

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: