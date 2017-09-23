Estonian IT authority: Solving ID card security risk going as planned

Solving the security risk that could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards is going as planned, and the Information System Authority (RIA) is to present the dates of future activities to the government next week.

RIA Director General Taimar Peterkop on Thursday gave an overview to the government of how resolving the security risk is going, and said that they are on schedule, RIA spokesperson Helen Uldrich told BNS.

"We are currently working on a certain application, and are currently testing it," Peterkop added.

According to Uldrich, Peterkop will meet with the government again next week. "And then we can talk about specific dates for when we have to introduce the application and what people need to do," she added.

Security risk detected that could affect 750,000 ID cards

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) announced at a press conference on Sept. 5 that a security risk involving Estonia's national ID cards had been exposed and recommended that people start using the SIM card-based Mobile-ID instead. The potential security risk affects a total of approximately 750,000 ID cards issued since October 2014, including cards issued to Estonian e-residents.

Experts have noted, however, that the risk is only theoretical, and cracking the code of all faulty cards would cost approximately €60 billion.

The National Electoral Committee decided at a meeting on Sept. 6 that e-voting would take place as planned in the local government council elections next month. It was also announced on Sept. 12 that the Information System Authority (RIA) is already working on a potential solution to the problem.