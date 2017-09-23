news

Baltic electricity network desynchronization attempt could happen in 2019

Business
High voltage power lines in Western Estonia.
High voltage power lines in Western Estonia. Source: (Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

According to a study by international consultation firm Tractebel Engineering, it would be possible and reasonable to carry out an attempt to desynchronize the electricity network of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from the Soviet-era BRELL electricity ring in summer of 2019.

It would be difficult but possible to carry out the attempt to isolate the Baltic electricity system if the necessary technical suggestions are taken into account, the summary of Tractebel's study said.

During the attempt, it is important to pay attention to the maximum energy need level and minimal production capacity rates.

No significant legal or regulatory restrictions for the execution of the attempt were identified.

The study recommends that the desynchronization attempt be carried out in summer 2019 during an 18-hour window from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. the next day.

Tractebel Engineering S.A. carried out the study from January to August of this year. The study was commissioned by the Lithuanian electricity transmission operator Litgrid, Latvian electricity transmission operator AST and Estonian electricity transmission operator Elering. The study analyzed the technical, legal and economical impacts of the desynchronization of the electricity network.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

powereleringelectricitybrellstudiesdesynchronization


