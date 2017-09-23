EKRE to expel members running against party in local elections

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has decided, like the Center Party and Reform Party, to expel party members who are running against the party in next month's local elections, daily Postimees reported.

The Center Party and Reform Party have already begun expelling party members who have chosen to run against them in the Oct. 15 local government council elections. EKRE is now likewise planning on clearing its lists of members who are running on election lists competing with the party.

As of Sept. 19, EKRE had 96 members running on lists other than those of the party. According to MP Jaak Madison, a member of EKRE's board, the party has reminded its members on several occasions that it is against the party's statutes to run in elections on a competing candidate list.

"The members who run against the party will be expelled," Madison told the paper.