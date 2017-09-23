Ratas discusses transport infrastructure funding with EU commissioner

news

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and EU Commissioner Violeta Bulc in Tallinn on Friday. Sept. 22, 2017.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and EU Commissioner Violeta Bulc in Tallinn on Friday. Sept. 22, 2017. Source: (Jürgen Randma/Government Office)
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and European Commissioner for Mobility and Transport Violeta Bulc met on Friday to discuss how the funding of transport infrastructure might continue in the EU beginning in 2021.

"Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) has so far been very successful. Without cross-border infrastructure Europe cannot talk about an internal market and fundamental freedoms. Due to the EU facility, traveling and connectivity have substantially improved in Europe, therefore I hope that the facility will continue in the same volume and following the same principles also in the EU's next budgetary period," Ratas was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

He added that already at present several large infrastructure projects, like Rail Baltic, have already started and continuing with these may prove to be difficult if EU funding principles were to change.

Ratas and Bulc also talked about European air services and opening the transport market as well as the social guarantees of international drivers which is one of the key topics of Estonia's EU presidency.

"Increasing Estonia's air connectivity with the rest of Europe is very important. I am glad that the European Commission has developed an air connectivity index and I hope that based on that Europe's more remote areas, like Estonia, would be better connected to catchment areas," Ratas said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

