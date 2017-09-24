Baltics receive tourism award in Japan

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania received an award for the best cooperation with Japan in the promotion of regional tourism at this year's Tourism EXPO Japan.

The award was accepted by Estonian Tourist Board director Tarmo Mutso and his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts as well as the Baltic countries' foreign tourism representative Shigeyoshi Noto, Enterprise Estonia said.

According to Mutso, Enterprise Estonia highly values tourism cooperation with Latvia and Lithuania. "It is not just a banner; it is a real understanding of the importance of our tourism cooperation," he added.

The greatest number of Asian tourists who visit Estonia come from Japan, and thus it is important to continue promoting the Baltic countries as a tourism destination, Mutso said. "Last year, Japanese tourists spent nearly 39,000 nights in Estonia which is 2.4 times as many as five years before," he added.