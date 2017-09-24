news

Digital summit organizers preparing for media's increased interest in Spain

News
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Source: (SIPA/Scanpix)
News

The organizing team behind the Tallinn Digital Summit, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, is preparing for the media to take a greater interest than usual in Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in connection with the Catalonia referendum to be held on Oct. 1.

"We have received a request from Spanish representatives to reserve them a press room immediately following the end of the meeting," a spokesperson for the organizing team told BNS on Friday.

There are five rooms for press conferences in the summit's press area. The biggest, a 200-seat room, will be used by the presidency itself together with the presidents of the European Commission and the Council of the European Union to hold a joint press conference.

Two of the other four rooms have 50 seats and two have 30 seats each; these are open for use by member states.

According to the press officer, the final allotment of these rooms will be clear by this week.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
Digital summit organizers preparing for media's increased interest in Spain

