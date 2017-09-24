Digital summit organizers preparing for media's increased interest in Spain

The organizing team behind the Tallinn Digital Summit, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, is preparing for the media to take a greater interest than usual in Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in connection with the Catalonia referendum to be held on Oct. 1.

"We have received a request from Spanish representatives to reserve them a press room immediately following the end of the meeting," a spokesperson for the organizing team told BNS on Friday.

There are five rooms for press conferences in the summit's press area. The biggest, a 200-seat room, will be used by the presidency itself together with the presidents of the European Commission and the Council of the European Union to hold a joint press conference.

Two of the other four rooms have 50 seats and two have 30 seats each; these are open for use by member states.

According to the press officer, the final allotment of these rooms will be clear by this week.