news

Survey: Voter turnout of around 60 percent likely in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Those most sure they will vote in next month's elections are those who plan to vote for the election coalition Free Citizen of Tallinn.
Those most sure they will vote in next month's elections are those who plan to vote for the election coalition Free Citizen of Tallinn. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

A total of 52 percent of voters in Tallinn definitely plan to vote in the local government council elections next month, while another 28 percent of voters likely will, according to the results of a survey recently conducted by Turu-uuringute AS. June's figures were 50 and 28 percent, respectively.

As the results of the most recent local government council elections show, actual voter turnout tends to be somewhat higher than the percentage of respondents who indicated that they definitely planned to vote. Of those who indicate that they will likely vote, only some — at best, one third — actually end up doing so. Thus, the pollster expects a voter turnout of just over 60 percent in the Oct. 15 elections in Tallinn.

12 percent of respondents indicated they were unlikely or definitely not planning to vote, while six percent of respondents were unable to say whether they would vote. Two percent claimed they did not have the right to vote. These last respondents were individuals who do not possess Estonian citizenship but apparently did not know that they still have the right to vote in local elections.

The lowest voter turnout can be expected among those under 34 years of age — just 40 percent thereof definitely plan to vote next month, while a quarter of this age group indicated they would likely vote.

Of the 35-44 age group, half definitely plan on voting in the elections, while nearly 60 percent or more of respondents aged 45 or older intend to go vote.

Estonians, better educated more likely to vote

57 percent of Estonians definitely plan on voting next month, while 46 percent of respondents of other nationalities intend to do the same. 56 percent of Estonian citizens, 45 percent of Russian citizens and just 30 percent of Tallinn residents of undetermined citizenship definitely intend to go vote.

Voter turnout is also affected by respondents' level of education and income. 62 percent of those with higher education definitely intend to vote next month, while 47 percent of those with secondary education and just 38 percent of those with primary or basic education tend to do the same.

42 percent of voters whose average monthly household income per member falls below €300 definitely intend to vote; this number climbs to 56 percent among voters whose average exceeds €650 per month.

The city district of Nõmme is expected to boast the highest voter turnout (65 percent definitely intend to vote), Pirita (62 percent), Central Tallinn (57 percent) and Põhja-Tallinn (57 percent), while the lowest voter turnout is expected in Mustamäe, Lasnamäe and Haabersti (46 percent).

The most likely to turn out to vote are supporters of the election coalition Free Citizen of Tallinn — 92 percent thereof definitely intend to vote in the elections next month. Higher voter turnout can also be expected among supporters of the Reform Party (68 percent), the Estonian Greens (68 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE, 64 percent) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL, 62 percent).

57 percent of Center Party supporters definitely intend to vote next month, while 47 percent of supporters of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn definitely intend to do the same.

Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections is scheduled to begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is Oct. 15.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionstallinnturu-uuringute assurveysvoter turnout


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
22.09

Mikser at UN: Countries must protect indigenous people's rights

22.09

Estonia to conduct interviews with refugees in Italy for first time

22.09

Tsahkna: More defections from IRL to come

22.09

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

22.09

Estonian government backs directing additional €300 million into healthcare

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:40

In lieu of fences, Rail Baltic route to employ sonic animal repellers

08:53

Survey: Voter turnout of around 60 percent likely in Tallinn

24.09

Digital summit organizers preparing for media's increased interest in Spain

24.09

Baltics receive tourism award in Japan

24.09

Luik: Air defense a critical capability gap of Baltic Sea region

23.09

Ratas discusses transport infrastructure funding with EU commissioner

23.09

EKRE to expel members running against party in local elections

23.09

Baltic electricity network desynchronization attempt could happen in 2019

23.09

Estonian IT authority: Solving ID card security risk going as planned

23.09

Most reconstruction work at Tallinn Airport to be completed by mid-October

22.09

Exhibition featuring work of Estonian architects in Canada opens in Toronto

22.09

Future of vocational education in agriculture, rural economics discussed

22.09

Finnish minister: Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel possible with private funding

22.09

Mikser at UN: Countries must protect indigenous people's rights

22.09

Police to intensify security measures ahead of Tallinn Digital Summit

22.09

Estonia to conduct interviews with refugees in Italy for first time

22.09

Tsahkna: More defections from IRL to come

22.09

Eesti Energia to enter Finnish, Swedish electricity markets

22.09

Second quarter house price index up 4.8 percent

22.09

Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: