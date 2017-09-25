Registered partnership repeal bill still incomplete

It remained unclear following Monday's meeting of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu whether the Registered Partnership Act repeal bill initiated by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will make it to the floor of the Riigikogu for debate or not.

EKRE parliamentary group chairman Martin Helmes announced on social media that in accordance with the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure Act, the committee must introduce the repeal bill to the floor of the Riigikogu for its initial reading no later than during the fourth week of the fall term, i.e. between Oct. 10-12.

"The Reform Party and the Social Democrats (SDE) voted against all dates, one Free Party member abstained and thus we remained tied, and not one proposed date found any support," Helme said.

"Discussion regarding the bill remained unfinished," he continued. "There will be another opportunity on Thursday to submit a proposal to the Board fo the Riigikogu regarding a date for debate on the floor in such a way that it would not break the law and the opposition wouldn't have done to it what we see is commonplace in Venezuela, Belarus and Russia."

Legal Affairs Committee chairman Jaanus Karilaid told ERR last week that the bill would reach the floor of the Riigikogu no later than Oct. 12.