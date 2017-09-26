Survey: Center to win local elections in four of eight Tallinn districts

news

The Center Party is poised to win half of the capital city's districts, according to the results of a recent poll.
According to the results of a recent survey, the Center Party is poised to win the Oct. 15 local government council elections in four of eight Tallinn districts, with Reform winning another two. Three parties are virtually tied in the remaining two districts, making it difficult to predict who will win.

The results of a survey of 820 respondents commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS indicated that the Center Party's biggest win will be in Lasnamäe, where 68 percent of voters are expected to vote for them. The party is also expected to easily win Põhja-Tallinn (49 percent), Haabersti (45 percent) and Mustamäe (43 percent).

Support for the Center Party, Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Reform Party was relatively equal in Kristiine at 25, 23 and 22 percent, respectively, while support for Center, SDE and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in Nõmme was likewise close at 24, 21 and 19 percent.

Reform is expected to win the elections in Kesklinn and Pirita, with 33 and 36 percent of the vote, repectively.

Of party and election coalition top candidates, Taavi Aas (Center), Raivo Aeg (IRL) and Martin Helme (EKRE) are running in Mustamäe, Kristen Michal (Reform) in Haabersti, Rainer Vakra (SDE) in Nõmme, Edgar Savisaar (Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn) in Lasnamäe, Züleyxa Ismailova (Estonian Greens) in Põhja-Tallinn, and Erik Vest (Free Citizen of Tallinn) in Pirita.

2013 local elections: Center won five districts

In the most recent local government council elections in 2013, the Center Party won five of Tallinn's eight districts. The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), however, whose top candidate was Eerik-Niiles Kross, won in Kesklinn, Nõmme and Pirita.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionscenter partysurveys


