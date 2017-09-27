news

Harvesting in Estonia halfway to completion ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Grains being harvested in the Pärnu area.
Grains being harvested in the Pärnu area. Source: (Urmas Luik/Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, as of Sept. 15, 57 percent of the sown area of cereals, 47 percent of the sown area of rapeseed and turnip rape, and 49 percent of the area growing potatoes has been harvested in Estonia.

By the same time last year, 91 percent of the sown area of cereals, 49 percent of the sown area of rapeseed and turnip rape and 50 percent of the area under potatoes had been harvested.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, both the ripening and harvesting of crops were delayed by many weeks. As a consequence, 77 percent of winter crops and only 45 percent of summer crops have been harvested. Of winter crops, 78 percent of winter wheat and 76 percent of rye have been harvested, while of spring crops, 63 percent of barley, 51 percent of oats and 19 percent of spring wheat have been harvested. 92 percent of winter rapeseed and winter turnip rape and just eight percent of spring rapeseed and spring turnip rape have been harvested. Just 24 percent of legumes have been harvested.    

According to preliminary data, in 2017, cereals were grown on 330,700 hectares in Estonia, 57 of which has been harvested for grain. One hectare of the harvested area yielded on average 4,537 kilograms of cereals, with the average yield per hectare being 4,389 kilograms for rye, 4,777 kilograms for wheat, 4,584 kilograms for barley and 3,196 kilograms for oats. Some cereals sown for grain will be harvested for green fodder. Legumes were grown on 65,800 hectares and their yield per harvested hectare was 2,670 kilograms.

Rapeseed and turnip rape were grown on 73,700 hectares. Most winter rapeseed and winter turnip rape have already been harvested, while most spring rapeseed and spring turnip rape have not yet been harvested. One hectare of harvested area yielded on average 2,953 kilograms of rapeseed seeds and turnip rape seeds.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniacropsagriculture


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
26.09

General Affairs Council lays groundwork for next European Council meeting

25.09

Estonian president: Time for governments to invest in technology

25.09

Registered partnership repeal bill still incomplete

25.09

Estonian deputy minister to head EU discussion on Brexit, Poland

25.09

Survey: Voter turnout of around 60 percent likely in Tallinn

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:18

28,987 EU expatriates entitled to vote in local elections

09:49

Harvesting in Estonia halfway to completion

08:51

Minister wants to bring 500 foreign ICT workers to Estonia next year

26.09

Sildaru's Olympic hopes dashed following ACL tear, operation

26.09

Estonian composer Arvo Pärt awarded Ratzinger Prize

26.09

County bus routes in Estonia free for riders beginning next July

26.09

Riigikogu bans use of wild animals in circuses in Estonia

26.09

EVR Cargo accepts delivery of 300 container platforms for rental in Russia

26.09

Tallinn official: Savisaar had no contact with Kunman's daughter's property

26.09

Survey: Center to win local elections in four of eight Tallinn districts

26.09

Rene Kundla: Parties making themselves appear bigger than they are

26.09

Finance committee against adopting sweetened beverage tax unchanged

26.09

General Affairs Council lays groundwork for next European Council meeting

25.09

Higher fuel tax has cost Estonia €50 million, hauler associations say

25.09

Savisaar not his election coalition's mayoral candidate, says Mõis

25.09

Estonian president: Time for governments to invest in technology

25.09

"Paint It Black II": A personal exhibition by Art Allmägi

25.09

Registered partnership repeal bill still incomplete

25.09

Estonian court rejects environmentalists' appeal of pulp mill plan

25.09

Estonian deputy minister to head EU discussion on Brexit, Poland

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: