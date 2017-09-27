Harvesting in Estonia halfway to completion

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, as of Sept. 15, 57 percent of the sown area of cereals, 47 percent of the sown area of rapeseed and turnip rape, and 49 percent of the area growing potatoes has been harvested in Estonia.

By the same time last year, 91 percent of the sown area of cereals, 49 percent of the sown area of rapeseed and turnip rape and 50 percent of the area under potatoes had been harvested.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, both the ripening and harvesting of crops were delayed by many weeks. As a consequence, 77 percent of winter crops and only 45 percent of summer crops have been harvested. Of winter crops, 78 percent of winter wheat and 76 percent of rye have been harvested, while of spring crops, 63 percent of barley, 51 percent of oats and 19 percent of spring wheat have been harvested. 92 percent of winter rapeseed and winter turnip rape and just eight percent of spring rapeseed and spring turnip rape have been harvested. Just 24 percent of legumes have been harvested.

According to preliminary data, in 2017, cereals were grown on 330,700 hectares in Estonia, 57 of which has been harvested for grain. One hectare of the harvested area yielded on average 4,537 kilograms of cereals, with the average yield per hectare being 4,389 kilograms for rye, 4,777 kilograms for wheat, 4,584 kilograms for barley and 3,196 kilograms for oats. Some cereals sown for grain will be harvested for green fodder. Legumes were grown on 65,800 hectares and their yield per harvested hectare was 2,670 kilograms.

Rapeseed and turnip rape were grown on 73,700 hectares. Most winter rapeseed and winter turnip rape have already been harvested, while most spring rapeseed and spring turnip rape have not yet been harvested. One hectare of harvested area yielded on average 2,953 kilograms of rapeseed seeds and turnip rape seeds.