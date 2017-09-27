28,987 EU expatriates entitled to vote in local elections

Of 182,841 non-citizens entitled to vote in the local elections on Oct. 15, 29,987 are from member states of the European Union. While the ongoing campaigns address the large groups of stateless as well as mainly Russian-speaking third-country citizens, all the parties but one have so far almost completely ignored a group twice the size of the population of Viljandi.

A total number of 182,841 non-citizens are entitled to vote in the local elections on Oct. 15. The largest single group are the stateless holders of the Alien's Passport at 71,006. There are also 82,848 third-country citizens that can vote: this group includes nationalities ranging from Russian to Chinese and Australian to American.

While the currently ongoing campaigns address speakers of Estonian as well as Russian, all those who in this country would typically communicate in English have very little access to what is happening. A quick informal survey of ERR News of local expatriates and groups on social media brought out that only a small few have any idea at all of what the party's platforms are, and who they could vote for.

While this isn't supposed to suggest that taking an interest in local political life is a requirement, it is interesting that the Estonian parties haven't considered a pool of almost 30,000 votes they could rally to their support.

IRL only party with English-language campaign materials

Little to no campaign materials are available in English. Of the major political parties, only IRL made any discernible effort. They have their platform for Tallinn available in English, and, perhaps surprisingly, in German as well.

The other parties and lists, some of the independent coalitions perhaps hampered by limited financial means, are ceding the field to IRL's conservatism and anti-Center-Party, anti-corruption campaign.

29,987 votes might not sound very impressive, but in local terms we're talking about a group roughly the size of one of Tallinn's smaller boroughs. If they all decided to move to the same place, this would be the sixth-largest city in the country.