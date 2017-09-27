PPA offering extended hours at two Tallinn offices beginning in October

Beginning next month, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be offering extended business hours at its Pinna (Lasnamäe) and Tammsaare (Mustamäe) offices two days per week.

The PPA service point in Lasnamäe will extend its regular 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours by one hour on Mondays, remaining open until 6 p.m.

Similarly, the service point in Mustamäe will extend its 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours on Wednesdays, when it will remain open until 6 p.m.

Lääne-Harju police station director Veiko Randlaine explained that by extending their office hours, the police hope first and foremost to simplify the pickup process for those renewing their passports or ID cards.

This summer, the PPA launched online ID card applications for Estonian citizens, allowing them to save a visit to the PPA office and only come in to pick up their new ID card when it is ready.

To save even more time, the PPA recommends scheduling your ID card pickup using their online reservation system.