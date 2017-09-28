Ratas at defense industry expo: Cooperation important for cybersecurity

Speaking at the three-day international defense industry exhibition "Electronic Warfare & Military Cyber Live," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said that cybersecurity can only be ensured by mutual trust and cooperation between citizens, entrepreneurship and the state.

During his speech, Ratas noted that cybersecurity and electronic warfare are two areas that will be of growing importance in the future, according to an EU presidency press release.

He also emphasized that Estonia as a country with a digital lifestyle has long understood that cybersecurity is by far more than simply a matter of technical solutions — it is based on one's way of thinking and culture, the transformation of which is a long-term task that includes all parties.

"At the end of this week, the Tallinn Digital Summit will be held in Estonia, the objective of which is to generate high-level discussions on the topics of digital innovation and the future of the information society," Ratas said. "It is clear that the subject is urgent and that governments should use the opportunity to propose specific solutions to enable Europe to keep up with the digital leaders of the rest of the world."

He also added that he was pleased with initiatives recently set forth by the European Commission concerning cyberstrategy and the free movement of data, as both play a significant role in ensuring confidence in the information society and establishing a data economy.

The exhibition "Electronic Warfare & Military Cyber Live" was organized in Tartu by the Ministry of Defence, the Estonian Defence Industry Association, and the British company Tangent Link. The defence industry demo, which was the first of its kind to be held in Estonia, targeted Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Nordic countries, and featured live demonstrations of equipment, allowing participants to experience them firsthand.

A total of 15 international companies and delegations from 27 countries participated in the three-day event; attendees included companies such as Textron Systems, Teledyne Defence & Space, Chemring Technology Solutions and Saab. Estonia was represented by Defendec, RangeForce, Guardtime and Cybernetica.