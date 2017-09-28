Estonian Greens: For modern cities and environmentally friendly life

The Estonian Greens' platform for the capital is based on the premise that city life doesn’t need to be at odds with idyllic rural life. They want to create a "modern, spacious, and human-friendly city space" in Tallinn that is convenient to live in and easy to navigate for all its residents. The Greens are mainly active in Tallinn.

It includes the following points:

Making Tallinn a green city

Keep and extend green areas, support vegetating the city's backyards, keep the city clean, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fight against noise pollution, and plan the city so that everyone can live here as well as possible.

Make Tallinn pesticide-free, mapping out areas for urban agriculture, introducing communal and rent gardens

Work towards the city's food independence and thereby creating jobs

Introducing vertical farming and aeroponics to grow food in the city

A community garden behind the “superministry” building on the corner of Suur-Ameerika and Pärnu St.

City planning

Turning Linnahall into a conference center

Turning the former Patarei prison/sea fortress into a creative center

Only decorate living trees in the Christmas season

Cutting the distance between energy production and consumption and making the city's supply renewable by introducing and supporting solar panels, cogeneration plants and smart energy storage devices

Traffic and transport

Allow people to charge electric cars for free at street lights and in shopping mall parking lots

Make the whole city accessible for pedestrians and wheelchairs

Create a network of safe roads and paths for cyclists and pedestrians across the city

Build parking spaces and storage facilities for bicycles

Add bike rental points

Add a carpooling scheme to the city's policy

Restoring late-night traffic and connecting city districts day and night

Reducing serious traffic accidents

Extend the tram network to Viimsi, Maardu, and Rae

Expand possibilities for park-and-ride schemes

Parking discounts for cars without studded tires

Develop a strategy for a combustion-engine-free city

Political change and the city's administration

Introducing a public initiative system for Tallinn, including the possibility for the people to reject the budget as drawn up by the city administration

Make the city's transactions completely transparent

Turn Tallinna TV into a state-of-the-art independent TV channel

Weed out the city's contracts that are too expensive, or where there's a conflict of interest

Give Tallinn's administration state-of-the-art smart solutions

Make the work of city officials traceable to reduce corruption

Reduce the number of city officials in favor of ICT solutions

Improve the possibility of long-distance work of officials, so that they can work more flexibly

Education

Organic food in schools and kindergartens

Beyond Estonian and Russian offer immersion education for other languages, starting with the kindergarten level

Increase salaries of assistant teachers

Vegetable gardens for kindergartens and schools

Secure bike parks for schools

Support extracurricular activities and sports options for children

Create an education innovation center together with the University of Tallinn, providing up-to-date training

Operational grants paid to private schools

Support schools and universities in their development of renewable energy and other waste-reducing technologies

Create a language-learning app to teach Estonian

Opportunities for young people

Support cooperation between schools and businesses

Guarantee career counseling for all of Tallinn's youngsters

Encourage summer jobs and gaining practical experience

More money allocated for youth initiatives

Free professional counseling for everyone

Equal opportunities for those with special needs

Improve the availability of expert advisors, social workers, and psychologists

Motivate young specialists to work with children as well as adults with special needs

Integrate children with disabilities into regular schools and kindergartens

Apply teaching materials to meet specific needs

Guarantee continued education following basic school to those with special needs

Create a comprehensive volunteer-based support system to help people with special needs

Improve the employment opportunities of people with special needs

Basic income guarantee program

A four-year pilot program to include 1,000 residents

Income guarantee of €400/month tax free

Animal rights

Prohibit circuses involving animals in Tallinn

Assure that any and all institutions in Tallinn fully comply with the Animal Protection Act (lack of funding is no excuse)

Fund animal shelters

Support volunteers taking care of animals

Improve the funding of the city zoo to improve the habitat conditions of the animals and maintain it as a well-functioning educational institution

Waste disposal and clean city

Waste collection points within walking distance of every home

Encourage local waste management

Making the disposal of garbage cheaper for residents and businesses

Promote packaging-free shopping

Make large events environmentally friendly and ban disposable plastic items

Make picking up after dogs easier by placing more dog bins

Public drinking water fountains across the city to reduce the environmental impact of bottled water

The Greens are open to suggestions — you'll find an email address at the bottom of their platform in English.

The Greens' candidate for mayor of Tallinn is Züleyxa Izmailova.