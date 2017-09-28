EKRE: Put an end to state-sponsored ‘homo propaganda’

The Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) is campaigning on a right-wing, nationalist platform mainly going against corruption and nepotism as well as what it calls “homo-propaganda” and the brainwashing of society to impose “foreign extreme ideologies”.

EKRE’s Tallinn campaign has a 13-point platform:

Making Tallinn corruption-free

Building a tram line between Tallinn’s ports

Building a promenade along Tallinn’s seaside

Reducing the city’s bureaucracy

Not allowing the Estonian capital to be turned into a multi-cultural ghetto

“The capital needs to be a bastion of the Estonian language and Estonianness”

“No more brain-washing in schools and kindergartens”, meaning getting rid of the propagation of gender neutrality, “homo-propaganda” and other “foreign extreme ideologies” of the kind

Helping those in need

Cleaning the city’s streets every season

€1,000 for every child born, and €500 for every child entering 1st grade

No more traffic jams

Building the Nordic countries’ largest theme park in Tallinn to attract tourists

More police patrols

EKRE calls its general political platform its “Ten Commandments”. They are:

Putting an end to corruption and nepotism and stopping the waste of taxpayer money of governments

Putting an end to “homo and multiculturalist propaganda” in schools and kindergartens. Children need the best possible education as well as an upbringing towards Estonianness and sound values

€1,000 for every child born, and €500 for every child entering 1st grade

Schools close to home

No accepting of immigrants without permission of the local government level

Things in Estonia are done in Estonian

The Estonian economy needs to be developed everywhere in the country

The Estonian national culture is to be given preference

Help the most vulnerable members of society

Ambulance services, police, and rescue services in every district and municipality

At the national level, EKRE are in favor of a restrictive political course in terms of immigration. The party also wants a referendum on Estonia’s membership in the European Union. The party is against any further development of equal opportunities and treatment of the LGBT community and wants to completely roll back the Registered Partnership Act.

EKRE’s candidate for mayor of Tallinn is Martin Helme. The candidate for mayor of Tartu is Indrek Särg, and in Pärnu its list is lead by party chairman Mart Helme.

More information on EKRE’s Tartu and Pärnu platforms to follow no later than Oct. 4. Advance voting starts on Oct. 5.