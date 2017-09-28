IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party

Much like they did four years ago, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) are campaigning on an anti-corruption agenda. Similar to that of the Reform Party, their declared aim in this election is to get rid of the Center Party as the defining political force in Tallinn.

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union are a conservative party that developed out of two parties that contributed a lot to shaping present-day Estonia. Among other things they introduced Estonia’s flat-rate income tax system and were a driving force in the conception and implementation of Estonia’s e-government and digital identity systems.

Internal quarrels as well as what has been described as a lasting ideological crisis have decimated the party’s support. Their most conservative supporters have reorientated themselves and now support EKRE, their more business-progressive supporters have moved on to the Reform Party.

IRL have lost a lot of their appeal to independents as well, with the Free Party emerging as a pool of culturally and intellectually active former IRL members as well as like-minded independents.

In Tallinn, the party has a mercifully short platform covering seven main points:

Replace Edgar Savisaar’s city government and implement a plan to stop corruption and waste

Reinstate a professional and corruption-free city management. Professional management and honest leadership will ensure that more new businesses, investment, and jobs come to Tallinn

New homes in a dynamic urban environment, directing city planners to make the city family-friendly and safe. The seaside needs to become the main pillar of the new city space

Good and secure transportation: direct specialists to organize the road and transportation networks so that people can get to work, schools, and their homes within a reasonable amount of time

Estonian language to unite communities: the city needs to make sure that all children can go to an Estonian-language pre-school or kindergarten close to their home or to the parents’ workplace, and that the children can master Estonian by the time they finish primary school. Creating a Tallinn Estonian Language House in cooperation with the state

Cooperation across the Gulf of Finland with Helsinki: work with the state, universities, entrepreneurs, and the city of Helsinki to develop the Tallinn-Helsinki area into a hotspot of science, technology, culture, and business in the Baltic Sea region

Create an environmentally friendly city, ensuring that Tallinn has clean air, water, and enough green spaces

IRL’s candidate for mayor of Tallinn is Raivo Aeg.

More information on IRL’s Tartu platform to follow no later than Oct. 4. Advance voting starts on Oct. 5.