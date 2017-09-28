news

IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party ({{commentsTotal}})

2017 Elections
IRL's candidate for mayor of Tallinn, Raivo Aeg.
IRL's candidate for mayor of Tallinn, Raivo Aeg. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
2017 Elections

Much like they did four years ago, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) are campaigning on an anti-corruption agenda. Similar to that of the Reform Party, their declared aim in this election is to get rid of the Center Party as the defining political force in Tallinn.

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union are a conservative party that developed out of two parties that contributed a lot to shaping present-day Estonia. Among other things they introduced Estonia’s flat-rate income tax system and were a driving force in the conception and implementation of Estonia’s e-government and digital identity systems.

Internal quarrels as well as what has been described as a lasting ideological crisis have decimated the party’s support. Their most conservative supporters have reorientated themselves and now support EKRE, their more business-progressive supporters have moved on to the Reform Party.

IRL have lost a lot of their appeal to independents as well, with the Free Party emerging as a pool of culturally and intellectually active former IRL members as well as like-minded independents.

In Tallinn, the party has a mercifully short platform covering seven main points:

  • Replace Edgar Savisaar’s city government and implement a plan to stop corruption and waste
  • Reinstate a professional and corruption-free city management. Professional management and honest leadership will ensure that more new businesses, investment, and jobs come to Tallinn
  • New homes in a dynamic urban environment, directing city planners to make the city family-friendly and safe. The seaside needs to become the main pillar of the new city space
  • Good and secure transportation: direct specialists to organize the road and transportation networks so that people can get to work, schools, and their homes within a reasonable amount of time
  • Estonian language to unite communities: the city needs to make sure that all children can go to an Estonian-language pre-school or kindergarten close to their home or to the parents’ workplace, and that the children can master Estonian by the time they finish primary school. Creating a Tallinn Estonian Language House in cooperation with the state
  • Cooperation across the Gulf of Finland with Helsinki: work with the state, universities, entrepreneurs, and the city of Helsinki to develop the Tallinn-Helsinki area into a hotspot of science, technology, culture, and business in the Baltic Sea region
  • Create an environmentally friendly city, ensuring that Tallinn has clean air, water, and enough green spaces

IRL’s candidate for mayor of Tallinn is Raivo Aeg.

More information on IRL’s Tartu platform to follow no later than Oct. 4. Advance voting starts on Oct. 5.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irl2017 local elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
27.09

Estonian government approves 2018 state budget

27.09

PPA offering extended hours at two Tallinn offices beginning in October

26.09

Sildaru's Olympic hopes dashed following ACL tear, operation

26.09

County bus routes in Estonia free for riders beginning next July

26.09

Riigikogu bans use of wild animals in circuses in Estonia

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:35

Reform: Main aim in Tallinn deposing Center Party

13:16

IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party

12:56

EKRE: Put an end to state-sponsored ‘homo propaganda’

12:31

Estonian Greens: For modern cities and environmentally friendly life

11:44

Digital summit to affect traffic in Tallinn from Thursday through Saturday

10:48

Ratas at defense industry expo: Cooperation important for cybersecurity

09:50

Riigikogu ratifies EU-Canadian free trade agreement

08:52

Minister: No plan to discuss new refugee resettlement scheme at present

27.09

Government approves amendments to Estonia's parental leave, benefits system

27.09

As of 2018, Estonian businesses can automate wage, workforce reporting

27.09

Patch for Estonian ID card security risk available in November

27.09

Estonia's women should have stopped working on Monday, says Ester Eomois

27.09

Port of Tallinn to begin rolling out gateway plate recognition this year

27.09

28,987 EU expatriates entitled to vote in local electionsUpdated

27.09

Estonian government approves 2018 state budget

27.09

PPA offering extended hours at two Tallinn offices beginning in October

27.09

Harvesting in Estonia halfway to completion

27.09

Minister wants to bring 500 foreign ICT workers to Estonia next year

27.09

Where and when to vote

27.09

Who can vote?

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: