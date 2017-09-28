news

Center Party: Tallinn platform ({{commentsTotal}})

2017 Elections
{{1506599880000 | amCalendar}}
The Center Party's candidate for mayor of Tallinn, Taavi Aas.
The Center Party's candidate for mayor of Tallinn, Taavi Aas. Source: (Rene Suurkaev / ERR)
2017 Elections

At 44 percent support in the most recent voter survey, the Center Party seems poised to win the local elections in Tallinn. They are campaigning on their usual social-liberal platform and will depend on the Russian vote come election day.

The Center Party’s Tallinn platform includes a 12-page action plan. Here are its main points:

  • Pensioners: raising the city’s pensions premium to €100 in 2018, making the city more accessible (incl. lower curbstones, more park benches, more low-floor buses), fixing up the Iru care home
  • Health: more money for cardiologists at Tallinn’s hospitals to shorten waiting lines
  • Schools: one free extra-curricular activity for every child, free lunches at schools continue, program to be extended to kindergartens as well, making kids’ bags lighter by offering a second set of school materials for free that they can leave at their school, continuing the existing renovation and maintenance programs for kindergartens and schools
  • Children: fixing existing playgrounds and adding another 100 new ones, increasing the amount of Estonian used at Russian kindergartens, turning the island of Aegna (which belongs to the Kesklinn district of Tallinn) into an “Island for children” by building enough camps for 1,000 children to be able to spend time during the summer
  • Public transport: no privatization, public transport remains free
  • City planning: opening Tallinn to the sea, building “Europe’s most beautiful promenade” from the city’s eastern limit in Pirita to its western limit in Haabersti. Supporting an international marathon in Tallinn, which in the future would be routed along that promenade, planting more trees across the city, expanding an existing city gardens project, introducing park wardens, doubling the money spent on the maintenance of the city’s districts, renovating Linnahall in cooperation with the state and building a conference center, initiating a program for more indoor parking space in cooperation with the private sector, improving the city’s network of cycle paths, building Reidi street
  • Housing: continuing the construction of city housing to shorten the waiting lines for families applying for city apartments
  • Old town: increasing the city’s efforts to preserve the old town’s historic substance, maintaining the specific character of historic quarters
  • City services: quality services in Russian and English in addition to Estonian, using smart solutions to improve life in the city, keeping up a public information service (Tallinna TV, city and city district papers), introducing an arbiter’s committee to deal with disputes in apartment owners’ associations, introducing standard renovation packages to be made available for free to these associations, introducing a support system to guarantee a minimum of utility services to every resident
  • Families: extending family centers’ services to include immediate and qualified help for victims of domestic violence

2017 elections in Tallinn different for the Center Party

Tallinn’s city government was in the hands of Edgar Savisaar for years, who is currently on trial, facing embezzlement as well as money laundering charges. He is also accused of having accepted bribes and illegal political donations.

Savisaar is not running for office on the Center Party's list, but instead has joined forces with businessmen Jüri Mõis and Urmas Sõõrumaa and is running as a candidate of an independent election coalition.

Events like corruption charges and accusations brought against top members as well as last year's leadership change have led to disagreements within the party. Over recent months, several city officials that rose under Savisaar found themselves accused of corruption, among them deputy mayor Arvo Sarapuu, who allegedly meddled with the city’s waste disposal contracts in favor of private businesses that belong to his family.

The politics of acting mayor and Center Party candidate Taavi Aas have also faced heavy criticism by the other parties, who find that he isn’t doing enough to deal with Savisaar’s legacy of nepotism and corruption.

The Center Party is also in power at the national level, which means members of the central government are running for local council seats. The only Center Party government member not running for office locally is prime minister and party chairman Jüri Ratas, though he figures prominently in Center's election campaigns as a supporter of different candidates.

More information on the Center Party’s Tartu platform to follow. Advance voting starts on Oct. 5.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

center party2017 local elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:47

Ratas discusses Eastern Partnership with deputy leaders of Belarus, Ukraine

15:17

Center Party: Tallinn platformUpdated

14:43

First replacement wheelsets for Elron trains arrive from Russia

13:48

Company of British troops to visit, conduct exercise in Saaremaa next week

12:44

September consumer price index up 3.7 percent

11:46

Rain Laane chosen as new head of Estonian Health Insurance Fund

10:37

GALLERY: Estonian president votes online from Jüri High School

09:44

Lying their way to power: Parties' absurd promises and their consequences

08:52

Paper: Completion of Estonia's eastern border to be delayed

05.10

Estonia to provide €670,000 in support for Mobile-ID access development

05.10

Pastor defends Registered Partnership Act, archbishop denounces statement

05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Estonia's Taxify expands ride-hailing platform to Paris

05.10

Why is e-voting available only in Estonian?

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

05.10

E-voting explained step by step

05.10

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

05.10

Advance voting starts on Oct. 5

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: