news

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The 2018 state budget bill was submitted to the Riigikogu on Wednesday. Sept. 27, 2018.
The 2018 state budget bill was submitted to the Riigikogu on Wednesday. Sept. 27, 2018. Source: (ERR)
News

Addressing the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said that the Estonian government will use next year's state budget to contribute to improving people's living environment, increasing social equality, ensuring security as well as long-term and sustainable growth for the economy.

When introducing the bill for the state budget, Ratas said that the government's fiscal policy is strong and responsible, the debt burden of the government sector will decrease, the tax burden will not increase, and, based on the current prognosis, the government sector's budgetary position will be close to balance.

"Next year, the state's revenue and expenditures will, for the first time, exceed €10 billion," the prime minister highlighted. "The state budget will allocate €3.1 billion to the social sector, €1.4 billion to healthcare, and €1 billion to education. Investments into the field of defense, in the sum of €528 million, will exceed last year's investments by €26 million. This will be the largest defense budget in Estonian history."

According to Ratas, the state budget is one of the most important instruments for improving life in Estonia. "Therefore, we have made several fundamental changes in our policy options compared to the previous government," he noted. "Our aim is to reduce inequality and move toward a more balanced society. This will be achieved with the basic exemption reform, healthcare reform and increase in the revenue base of local governments, as well as a number of important investments which had been postponed for far too long."

The prime minister confirmed that the government has, with clear choices in the state budget, placed more emphasis on combating inequality. "This does not imply sacrificing success or paying due to economic development," he added. "Quite the contrary — a more equal society is also more united, a more united society in turn is stronger, and a stronger society will grow faster."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasriigikogustate budget


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
27.09

28,987 EU expatriates entitled to vote in local electionsUpdated

27.09

Estonian government approves 2018 state budget

27.09

PPA offering extended hours at two Tallinn offices beginning in October

26.09

Sildaru's Olympic hopes dashed following ACL tear, operation

26.09

County bus routes in Estonia free for riders beginning next July

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:04

Estonia earns €23.5 million from emissions trading in 2016

15:06

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

14:58

Center Party: Headed for victory in Tallinn despite legacy of corruption

14:37

Social Democrats: Smart cities, more equality, transparent government

13:35

Reform: Main aim in Tallinn deposing Center Party

13:16

IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party

12:56

EKRE: Put an end to state-sponsored ‘homo propaganda’

12:31

Estonian Greens: For modern cities and environmentally friendly life

11:44

Digital summit to affect traffic in Tallinn from Thursday through Saturday

10:48

Ratas at defense industry expo: Cooperation important for cybersecurity

09:50

Riigikogu ratifies EU-Canadian free trade agreement

08:52

Minister: No plan to discuss new refugee resettlement scheme at present

27.09

Government approves amendments to Estonia's parental leave, benefits system

27.09

As of 2018, Estonian businesses can automate wage, workforce reporting

27.09

Patch for Estonian ID card security risk available in November

27.09

Estonia's women should have stopped working on Monday, says Ester Eomois

27.09

Port of Tallinn to begin rolling out gateway plate recognition this year

27.09

28,987 EU expatriates entitled to vote in local electionsUpdated

27.09

Estonian government approves 2018 state budget

27.09

PPA offering extended hours at two Tallinn offices beginning in October

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: