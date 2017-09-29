EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

The European Union's top officials as well as heads of state and government of EU members arrived in Tallinn on Thursday evening for Friday's Digital Summit. They came together for a dinner at the Kadriorg Art Museum later in the evening. President Kersti Kaljulaid met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the dinner.

“France’s soldiers are standing with our own men in Tapa, her fighters have guarded our airspace and will guard it in the future as well, and we’re participating together in missions in Africa. There are few countries with which we have such close cooperation standing up for our values and guaranteeing our security,” Kaljulaid said, and thanked Macron for France’s contribution.

According to the president, they discussed cooperation in the area of digital development between the two countries as well. She said that cooperation with Estonia in this area was a priority for France. “Exchanging our experiences in the area of e-government as well as cooperation to guarantee cyber security certainly are areas in which the relations between our two countries will become closer over the coming years,” Kaljulaid added.

The presidents also discussed the future of the EU and issues connected with reforming the union. The EU is the best guarantee for Estonia’s freedom and independence, Kaljulaid stressed, which is why it is in Estonia’s interest as well that the union was effective and even. “To us, the EU doesn’t only stand for economic opportunities, but is a space of common values. We support reforms that make the EU stronger,” President Kaljulaid said.