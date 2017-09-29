news

Juncker in Tallinn: Progress in Brexit talks insufficient at current pace ({{commentsTotal}})

News
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Source: (Ints Kalnins/Reuters/Scanpix)
News

Sufficient progress will not be made in Brexit talks by the end of October at the current pace, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the Tallinn Digital Summit on Friday.

"By the end of October, we will not have sufficient progress," Juncker said as he arrived for the EU summit in Tallinn. "I'm saying there will be no sufficient progress between now and October unless miracles will happen."

At the same time, he emphasized that progress is still being made in talks with the U.K.

In the current stage of talks with the U.K., the EU wants to focus on the status of EU citizens living in the U.K. and British citizens living in the EU following Brexit as well as the post-Brexit situation on the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

When sufficient progress has been made regarding these three issues, the block will be ready to discuss trade relations between the EU and the U.K. This will be decided at an EU summit in October.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

brexiteueu presidencyjean-claude junckerukeu2017eetallinn digital summit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Digital summit to affect traffic in Tallinn from Thursday through Saturday

28.09

Minister: No plan to discuss new refugee resettlement scheme at present

27.09

Government approves amendments to Estonia's parental leave, benefits system

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:38

Juncker in Tallinn: Progress in Brexit talks insufficient at current pace

14:33

Kaljulaid at Digital Summit: Current paper-based processes like fossil fuel

13:21

GALLERY: May, Macron, Ratas visit troops at Tapa army base

12:24

Survey: Estonia's duty hike drove Finns to Latvia to buy alcohol

11:17

Trial China-Estonia cargo train likely to arrive in November

10:12

August industrial production up five percent on year

09:39

LIVE: Public speeches and interviews of the Tallinn Digital Summit

09:12

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

08:51

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Estonia earns €23.5 million from emissions trading in 2016

28.09

Cleveron to cooperate with fast fashion retail group Inditex

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Center Party: Headed for victory in Tallinn despite legacy of corruption

28.09

Social Democrats: Smart cities, more equality, transparent government

28.09

Reform: Main aim in Tallinn deposing Center Party

28.09

IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party

28.09

EKRE: Put an end to state-sponsored ‘homo propaganda’

28.09

Estonian Greens: For modern cities and environmentally friendly life

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: