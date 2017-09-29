Juncker in Tallinn: Progress in Brexit talks insufficient at current pace

Sufficient progress will not be made in Brexit talks by the end of October at the current pace, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the Tallinn Digital Summit on Friday.

"By the end of October, we will not have sufficient progress," Juncker said as he arrived for the EU summit in Tallinn. "I'm saying there will be no sufficient progress between now and October unless miracles will happen."

At the same time, he emphasized that progress is still being made in talks with the U.K.

In the current stage of talks with the U.K., the EU wants to focus on the status of EU citizens living in the U.K. and British citizens living in the EU following Brexit as well as the post-Brexit situation on the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

When sufficient progress has been made regarding these three issues, the block will be ready to discuss trade relations between the EU and the U.K. This will be decided at an EU summit in October.