news

Women to be able to serve in all units of Estonian Defence Forces ({{commentsTotal}})

News
While conscription in Estonia is not mandatory for young women, some voluntarily choose this path after graduating high school.
While conscription in Estonia is not mandatory for young women, some voluntarily choose this path after graduating high school. Source: (ERR)
News

More women than before will be able to enter conscript service in Estonia, and the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) will open all units to women.

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) signed a bill on Friday according to which more women will receive the opportunity to enter conscript service than ever before, spokespeople for the Minsitry of Defence said.

"The goal is to expand opportunities for enlisting women in conscript service, and to allow them to complete conscript service in the same units as the male conscripts," Luik said.

Next year, up to 108 women will be able to enter conscript service.

Women have been allowed to enter conscript service in Estonia since 2013, and since then the number of women to sign up for conscript service has doubled — from 15 in 2013 to 33 in 2016. This year, up to 91 women can enter conscript service; thus far, 27 have done so.

A total of 3,200 people are planned to enter conscript service in 2019.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

edfjüri luikconscriptionministry of defence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Digital summit to affect traffic in Tallinn from Thursday through Saturday

28.09

Minister: No plan to discuss new refugee resettlement scheme at present

27.09

Government approves amendments to Estonia's parental leave, benefits system

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:41

Women to be able to serve in all units of Estonian Defence Forces

16:26

Estonia launches EU Sanctions Map

15:38

Juncker in Tallinn: Progress in Brexit talks insufficient at current pace

14:33

Kaljulaid at Digital Summit: Current paper-based processes like fossil fuel

13:21

GALLERY: May, Macron, Ratas visit troops at Tapa army base

12:24

Survey: Estonia's duty hike drove Finns to Latvia to buy alcohol

11:17

Trial China-Estonia cargo train likely to arrive in November

10:12

August industrial production up five percent on year

09:12

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

08:51

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Estonia earns €23.5 million from emissions trading in 2016

28.09

Cleveron to cooperate with fast fashion retail group Inditex

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Center Party: Headed for victory in Tallinn despite legacy of corruption

28.09

Social Democrats: Smart cities, more equality, transparent government

28.09

Reform: Main aim in Tallinn deposing Center Party

28.09

IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party

28.09

EKRE: Put an end to state-sponsored ‘homo propaganda’

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: