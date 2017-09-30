Estonian government: Events in Catalonia Spain’s internal matter

Asked about the current unrest in Catalonia and the local Catalan nationalist’s push for independence, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Friday evening that Estonia considers all of this an internal matter of Spain.

Ratas said on Friday evening that he had spoken with Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy, who had told him that he was unable to attend the Tallinn Digital Summit due to national matters.

Asked directly what Estonia’s position was on current attempts of Catalan nationalists to push for the region’s independence from Spain, Ratas said that this was “definitely an internal matter”.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously told BNS that Estonia supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain.

“We are convinced that all internal matters will be solved in accordance with the laws of Spain. The bilateral relations of Estonia and Spain are strong—Spain is a close ally of Estonia in NATO, and an important partner in the European Union,” the ministry told BNS.

Catalan authorities are holding a referendum in the region this Sunday to find out whether or not the people of Catalonia support independence. Spanish authorities as well as the country’s supreme court strongly oppose the referendum, saying that it is unconstitutional.