news

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Defence League volunteers.
Defence League volunteers. Source: (Ints Kalnins/Reuters/Scanpix)
News

A training exercise of the South national defense district of the Defence League volunteer corps (Kaitseliit) that has been going on for close to a week is being extended on Saturday to include personnel of the NATO battle group stationed in Estonia.

On Monday this week Kaitseliit members participating in the exercise as well as company and platoon commanders assembled at the Estonian Defence Forces’ central training area in Tapa. They were joined by squad commanders and specialists, and another round of members arrived on Thursday.

The assembly part of the exercise ended on Friday. Today Saturday the training exercise will start. The South district’s Kaitseliit volunteers will exercise their skills in conventional warfare with the NATO battle group stationed here.

According to the scenario of the exercise, Kaitseliit’s battle and logistics companies will conduct defensive activities while under attack by light infantry companies supported by the NATO battle group.

Lt. Col. Kalle Kohler, head of the Tartu district of Kaitseliit and the commanding officer of the exercise, said that the exercise summarizes the three-year training of the Kaitseliit districts in South Estonia, and will prepare staff and units for Siil (hedgehog), the Estonian Defence Forces’ spring exercise in 2018. It is also an excellent opportunity to rehearse cooperation with the NATO combat units stationed in Estonia, Kohler added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

natoedfdefence league


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
29.09

GALLERY: May, Macron, Ratas visit troops at Tapa army base

29.09

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

29.09

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:36

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

14:05

Reform Party slams government’s budget policy

12:27

Estonian government: Events in Catalonia Spain’s internal matter

11:05

Ratas after Digital Summit: Europe’s future is digital

29.09

Women to be able to serve in all units of Estonian Defence Forces

29.09

Estonia launches EU Sanctions Map

29.09

Juncker in Tallinn: Progress in Brexit talks insufficient at current pace

29.09

Kaljulaid at Digital Summit: Current paper-based processes like fossil fuel

29.09

GALLERY: May, Macron, Ratas visit troops at Tapa army base

29.09

Survey: Estonia's duty hike drove Finns to Latvia to buy alcohol

29.09

Trial China-Estonia cargo train likely to arrive in November

29.09

August industrial production up five percent on year

29.09

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

29.09

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Estonia earns €23.5 million from emissions trading in 2016

28.09

Cleveron to cooperate with fast fashion retail group Inditex

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Center Party: Headed for victory in Tallinn despite legacy of corruption

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: