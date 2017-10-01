news

Silmet director: Government should improve relations with eastern countries ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The port of Sillamäe.
The port of Sillamäe. Source: (Sillamäe sadam)
Business

Lauri Karp, member of the board of directors of rare-earth processor AS Silmet, thinks that the government should do more to improve its relations with the countries in the East. Businesses needed to work with partners there. Silmet executives have repeatedly pointed to the economic potential of the former Soviet republics.

Overshadowed by the Tallinn Digital Summit, the 2017 Baltic Sea Ports and Shipping conference took place in the capital this week, attended by more than 170 delegates from all over the world. They discussed new business opportunities as well as trade routes, and the challenges brought about in their sector by changing technology.

Karp, a member of AS Silmet’s supervisory board, spoke to the Baltic News Service on the side of the conference. Like other Silmet executives did it before him, he pointed out that Estonia’s current stance towards Russia and other eastern countries left great economic potential untapped.

“You have to interact with your neighbors and see to it that relations are in order, that’s what matters the most,” Karp told BNS. “If that’s in order, freight flows will be totally different too.”

“I think a glance at the map is enough to realize that there are alternative markets very close by, the biggest neighbors being Russia, Kazakhstan, and of course China. This means that we should talk more with our partners to the east, be more open, and this holds true not for the business level alone, but also the political level. Estonia has a lot to do in this respect, and I very much hope that the new government will work in that direction too,” Karp said.

The Baltic ports, the Silmet-owned port of Sillamäe among them, are now at a geopolitically strategic point, Karp said, adding that considering this fact, things like digitization and automation should take second priority for the time being.

Karp didn’t want to comment how much freight flows via Sillamäe have shrunk as a result of the Russian sanctions.

“I believe that Estonian statistics show very well how freight volumes have developed, and the trend is in one direction in the whole Baltic Sea area. And it’s very difficult to see how digitization will change this immediately,” Karp said.

Silmet Group owns 50 percent of the port of Sillamäe, the easternmost of the merchant seaports on Estonia’s north coast, with Famer Holding and Optial Holding each holding 25 percent. The company has been involved in the Estonian transit business since the early 90s.

Former prime minister and transit businessman Tiit Vähi has repeatedly pointed to what he thinks is a lost opportunity in the East, and has called for an end to sanctions against Russia.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

transitrussiachinakazakhstanas silmetport of sillamäe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
29.09

Kaljulaid at Digital Summit: Current paper-based processes like fossil fuel

29.09

GALLERY: May, Macron, Ratas visit troops at Tapa army base

29.09

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

29.09

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:50

Silmet director: Government should improve relations with eastern countries

30.09

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

30.09

Reform Party slams government’s budget policy

30.09

Estonian government: Events in Catalonia Spain’s internal matter

30.09

Ratas after Digital Summit: Europe’s future is digital

29.09

Women to be able to serve in all units of Estonian Defence Forces

29.09

Estonia launches EU Sanctions Map

29.09

Juncker in Tallinn: Progress in Brexit talks insufficient at current pace

29.09

Kaljulaid at Digital Summit: Current paper-based processes like fossil fuel

29.09

GALLERY: May, Macron, Ratas visit troops at Tapa army base

29.09

Survey: Estonia's duty hike drove Finns to Latvia to buy alcohol

29.09

Trial China-Estonia cargo train likely to arrive in November

29.09

August industrial production up five percent on year

29.09

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

29.09

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Estonia earns €23.5 million from emissions trading in 2016

28.09

Cleveron to cooperate with fast fashion retail group Inditex

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: