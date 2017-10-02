news

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las Vegas

{{1506944160000 | amCalendar}}
Following the mass shooting at a country festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Oct. 1, 2017.
Following the mass shooting at a country festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Oct. 1, 2017. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered its condolences after an attack in Las Vegas on Sunday night left more than 50 dead and 200 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas," the ministry wrote on social media on Monday. "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones."

"There is no information about Estonians having sustained injuries at this point," ministry spokesperson Maria Belovas told BNS on Monday. "We have contacted Estonians staying in the area who have registered their travel with us and asked them to contact their next of kin."

Gunman targets music festival

On Sunday evening, an armed man opened fire on concertgoers attending a country music festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the street, killing at least 50 and injuring an additional 200 people. Police shot and killed the suspect.

The attack took place during Route 91 Harvest, a three-day country music festival held on the Las Vegas Strip, as country singer Jason Aldean was performing. Hundreds of attendees fled during the shooting, which lasted over five minutes.

According to Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, police entered the Mandalay Bay Hotel and shot and killed the shooter.

The shooter was identified as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old local white man. According to Lombardo, police believe that the shooter acted alone, however he confirmed that they were also searching for Paddock's partner Marilou Danely. The police later reported on Twitter that they have likely determined Danely's whereabouts.

Also found were two vehicles connected to the attack.

Local law enforcement has closed off part of the Strip and Interstate 15. Inbound and outbound flights from Las Vegas McCarran International Airport were temporarily halted, but have since been resumed.

Sunday night's attack in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, with a death toll exceeding that of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, last June, where 49 people were killed.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: AP-STT-BNS/ERR

