Minister: Lithuania ready to take lead in Baltic power grid synchronization

Lithuania is ready to take the lead in the implementation of the project to synchronize the electricity networks of the Baltic states with continental Europe, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius said, noting that the issue remains a key priority that can no longer be postponed.

"The synchronization of the Baltic states' power grids with the continental network remains one of the most important priorities that cannot be postponed," Linkevičius said at a meeting with First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans in Riga over the weekend. "Lithuania is ready to take ont he role of leader in this matter. Studies have shown that the most cost-effective and efficient way to synchronize the energy systems of the Baltic states with the EU leads through Poland."

Linkevičius emphasized the importance of European Commission support to the ambitious project.

At a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė also sought EC support for the synchronization of electricity grids.

The three Baltic countries aim to disconnect their grids from the Soviet-era BRELL energy system within the coming decade, synchronizing them with the European energy system in an effort to lessen their energy dependence on Russia.