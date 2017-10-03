news

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budgets in 2016

Basket of groceries.
Source: (Mailiis Ollino/Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix)
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, household members spent an average of €408 per month in 2016, up €13 compared to the year before. The level of compulsory expenditures, i.e. food and housing expenses, remained unchanged at 40 percent of the household budget.

In 2016, compulsory expenditures in the household budget totaled on average €162 euros per month per household member. Although expenditures increased by €5 compared to 2015, its share of the household budget remained at the same level.

In 2016, a household member spent the most on food and non-alcoholic beverages — €95 euros per month, accounting for 23 percent of total expenditures. Compared to the previous year, expenditures on food increased by €3 euros per month. Expenditures on housing, meanwhile, totaled €67 per month on average, up €2 compared to 2015.

Expenditures on transport were on average €50, leisure time €41, housekeeping €31 and clothing and footwear €22 per month per household member. Compared to 2015, of the listed expenditures, housekeeping expenses increased the most — from €26 to €31.

Households in urban areas spent more on housing than households in rural areas. Per member of an urban household, housing expenditures were €13 higher than in rural areas (€71 and €58 per month, respectively). Compared to urban households, rural households spent more on transport — in rural areas, slightly more than 14 percent and in urban areas 11 percent of the household budget at €54 and €48 percent, respectively.

By county, the largest household expenditures were in Harju, Rapla and Tartu Counties(€459, €447 and €427 per month per household member, respectively) and the smallest in Ida-Viru and Põlva Counties (€296 and €299 per month, respectively).

The estimates are calculated according to the data of the Household Budget Survey conducted in 2016. More than 4,400 households participated in the survey. A household is defined as a group of persons who live at the same address and share joint financial resources and whose members consider themselves to be members of one household.

In 2016, there were over 592,000 households in Estonia, with an average household size of 2.2 persons.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniahouseholds


