news

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Harju County Court on Monday found former National Security and Defence Coordination Unit of the Government Office adviser Raine Eenma guilty of enabling illegal access to a state secret and classified external information, sentencing him to two years and four months in prison.

"The court sentenced Eenma to prison for two years and four months," spokespeople for the Office of the Prosecutor General said. "Of this, three months and ten days must be served immediately. The rest of sentence will not be enforced if he does not commit new crimes during the two and half year probation period."

The Office of the Prosecutor General accused Eenma of enabling illegal access to a state secret and classified external information, alleging that Eesma in 2017 transferred media containing a state secret and classified external information outside the secured area of the Government Office, which he kept in his possession until he was arrested as a suspect on June 29 and the media was confiscated from him during a search.

In addition to disclosing a state secret, Eenma was also found guilty of illegally handling a firearm and ammunition, as a revolver and 160 cartridges were found in his home for which he did not have a license.

State Prosecutor Inna Ombler stressed in a press release that classified must be handled correctly. "In this case, there is no reason to think that Raine Eenma would have forwarded the classified documents to third persons, but the possibility exists that thid persons can access classified information when that kind of information is taken outside the secured area," she said.

The crinimal investigatin was conducted by the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) and led by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

 

According to the media, Eenma worked as an adviser to the National Security and Defence Coordination Unit of the Government Office and was caught in possession of classified documents pertaining to both the ISS and the Information Board, Estonia's foreign intelligence service.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

harju county courtraine eenma


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
01.10

Mikser: EKRE picket against Merkel only served Russian interests

30.09

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

30.09

Reform Party slams government’s budget policy

30.09

Estonian government: Events in Catalonia Spain’s internal matter

30.09

Ratas after Digital Summit: Europe’s future is digital

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:38

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

08:51

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budget in 2016

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Minister: Lithuania ready to take lead in Baltic power grid synchronization

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

02.10

Luminor Bank launches operations in the Baltics

02.10

Beginning this year, MPs allowed to simultaneously serve on local councils

02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

For innovation and fresh ideas, take the ferry to Helsinki

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

02.10

Vitsut meeting with Baltic, Polish colleagues to discuss transport, energy

02.10

Making noise for Estonia at the 2017 Nordic Business Forum

02.10

Coop Pank launches operations

01.10

Mikser: EKRE picket against Merkel only served Russian interests

01.10

Silmet director: Government should improve relations with eastern countries

30.09

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

30.09

Reform Party slams government’s budget policy

30.09

Estonian government: Events in Catalonia Spain’s internal matter

30.09

Ratas after Digital Summit: Europe’s future is digital

29.09

Women to be able to serve in all units of Estonian Defence Forces

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: