Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

Harju County Court on Monday found former National Security and Defence Coordination Unit of the Government Office adviser Raine Eenma guilty of enabling illegal access to a state secret and classified external information, sentencing him to two years and four months in prison.

"The court sentenced Eenma to prison for two years and four months," spokespeople for the Office of the Prosecutor General said. "Of this, three months and ten days must be served immediately. The rest of sentence will not be enforced if he does not commit new crimes during the two and half year probation period."

The Office of the Prosecutor General accused Eenma of enabling illegal access to a state secret and classified external information, alleging that Eesma in 2017 transferred media containing a state secret and classified external information outside the secured area of the Government Office, which he kept in his possession until he was arrested as a suspect on June 29 and the media was confiscated from him during a search.

In addition to disclosing a state secret, Eenma was also found guilty of illegally handling a firearm and ammunition, as a revolver and 160 cartridges were found in his home for which he did not have a license.

State Prosecutor Inna Ombler stressed in a press release that classified must be handled correctly. "In this case, there is no reason to think that Raine Eenma would have forwarded the classified documents to third persons, but the possibility exists that thid persons can access classified information when that kind of information is taken outside the secured area," she said.

The crinimal investigatin was conducted by the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) and led by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the media, Eenma worked as an adviser to the National Security and Defence Coordination Unit of the Government Office and was caught in possession of classified documents pertaining to both the ISS and the Information Board, Estonia's foreign intelligence service.