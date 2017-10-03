news

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions ({{commentsTotal}})

Linda Line catamaran.
Linda Line catamaran. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Linda Line, which operates the high-speed catamaran Karolin connecting Tallinn and Helsinki, has canceled all of its Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions on the Gulf of Finland.

According to a notice posted on the ferry operator's homepage, all of its Tuesday departures from both Tallinn and Helsinki are canceled due to poor sea conditions.

Linda Line, which operates under the Linda Line Express brand, has a policy of canceling departures due to conditions involving wind speeds in excess of 15 meters per second and/or wave heights of over 3 meters.

Linda Line's high-speed catmaran Karolin makes the trip across the Gulf of Finland connecting the Estonian and Finnish capitals in one hour and 40 minutes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportferrieshelsinkilinda line


02.10

Vitsut meeting with Baltic, Polish colleagues to discuss transport, energy

01.10

Mikser: EKRE picket against Merkel only served Russian interests

30.09

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

30.09

Reform Party slams government’s budget policy

30.09

Estonian government: Events in Catalonia Spain’s internal matter

