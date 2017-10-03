Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

Linda Line, which operates the high-speed catamaran Karolin connecting Tallinn and Helsinki, has canceled all of its Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions on the Gulf of Finland.

According to a notice posted on the ferry operator's homepage, all of its Tuesday departures from both Tallinn and Helsinki are canceled due to poor sea conditions.

Linda Line, which operates under the Linda Line Express brand, has a policy of canceling departures due to conditions involving wind speeds in excess of 15 meters per second and/or wave heights of over 3 meters.

Linda Line's high-speed catmaran Karolin makes the trip across the Gulf of Finland connecting the Estonian and Finnish capitals in one hour and 40 minutes.