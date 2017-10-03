news

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian lawmakers have yet to adopt implementing provisions, years after signing the Registered Partnership Act into law.
Estonian lawmakers have yet to adopt implementing provisions, years after signing the Registered Partnership Act into law. Source: (ERR)
News

The repeal bill for the Registered Partnership Act initiated by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will reach its first reading in the Riigikogu on either Oct. 12 or 17, but the majority of parliamentary groups will only decide on Monday whether to vote in unison or allow each member to vote according to their conscience on the matter.

EKRE submitted the bill for the repeal of the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act this May, and the bill is now on the agenda for the plenary session of the Riigikogu next Thursday, Oct. 12, three days before Election Day.

According to Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian), debate over the repeal bill is preceded in the agenda by a Center Party-initiated debate regarding Ida-Viru County in Northeastern Estonia, which means that the Riigikogu may run out of time before they reach the Registered Partnership Act.

EKRE previously tried to repeal the Registered Partnership Act last spring, but did not garner enough votes for the appeal to pass.

EKRE parliamentary group chairman Martin Helme told ERR that they as the initiators of the bill will understandably vote unanimously in favor of the repeal.

Seeder: Choice is clear for IRL

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) as a party likewise supports the repeal, although according to parliamentary group and party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, the group's stance will be determined at its meeting next week.

"The matter is very clear and simple for IRL," said Seeder. "We developed our party's stance in 2014 already, and we have repeatedly voted in the Riigikogu as well — and unanimously."

Seeder added that as there were no Riigikogu sessions this week, the parliamentary group would convene next Monday to discuss matters including the repeal bill in question, but he saw no reason why they should change the party's stance on the matter.

"I am certain that the majority of the parliamentary group will vote as they did in 2014," he said, referring to the vote on the Registered Partnership Act which was not supported by a single IRL member.

Pevkur: Illogical to revoke rights already granted

The Reform Party parliamentary group will likewise discuss the repeal bill next Monday. Parliamentary group and party chairman Hanno Pevkur similarly said that he saw no reason why they should back down from their earlier stance on the matter.

"Democracy must be consistent, and revoking rights already granted does not seem logical in any way," he said.

The Social Democrats (SDE) are likewise against repealing the Registered Partnership Act.

"We have a fairly certain stance that EKRE's bill does not need to be supported in its current form — that it does not even need to be handled," said SDE parliamentary group chairman Kalvi Kõva, adding that he believed their group was fairly unified on the matter but would be discussing it next Monday.

Center group still developing stance

The Center Party parliamentary group will likewise discuss the repeal bill on Monday, and according to group chair Kersti Sarapuu, they have not yet determind their position on the matter.

Group vice-chairman Erki Savisaar said that they also have yet to discuss whether each member will be allowed to vote according to their own conscience or they will develop a uniform position on the matter.

Savisaar said that they would discuss the issue next Monday and Wednesday, but it was difficult to say in which direction the party would lean.

"There have been various opinions, but how we will decide to vote will be discussed in the parliamentary group," he confirmed.

Free Party wants to abstain

The Free Party has given its parliamentary group members the choice to vote on the Registered Partnership Act repeal bill according to their conscience, but the general wish has been to abstain from the vote, said parliamentary group chairman Artur Talvik.

"We have introduced our own bill and are of the opinion that the solution to the whole stupid situation is to adopt the so-called civil partnership," Talvik explained. "Our own partnership bill is essentially also the rudiment for a civil partnership law as well."

According to Talvik, the Free Party remains of the opinion that the situation with the Registered Partnership Act is dividing society, which Estonia does not need.

"We should resolve this situation," he said. "Some sides are currently just enjoying the fact that there is no solution."

Tsahkna, Mihkelson against repeal

Margus Tsahkna and Marko Mihkelson, both of whom left IRL this summer, both confirmed that they did not support EKRE's repeal bill.

"I will definitely vote against the bill, i.e. in favor of the Registered Partnership Act," said Mihkelson, who abstained from voting in the adoption of the act in 2014.

"I do not support EKRE's bill," added Tsahkna. "I do not support repealing the Registered Partnership Act."

Delay of implementing acts measurable in years

While Estonia does not allow same-sex marriages, it recognizes same-sex marriages concluded elsewhere. The country's own gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act was passed on Oct. 9, 2014 — nearly three years ago — and entered into force on Jan. 1, 2016 — over a year and a half ago — however its implementing acts have yet to be adopted by the Riigikogu.

The first reading of the act's implementing provisions took place on Nov. 25, 2015, after which it was decided that discussion of the provisions would continue in the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, where the most recent discussion on the matter took place on Jan. 21, 2016.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekreriigikogubillsregistered partnership act


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

02.10

Vitsut meeting with Baltic, Polish colleagues to discuss transport, energy

01.10

Mikser: EKRE picket against Merkel only served Russian interests

30.09

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

30.09

Reform Party slams government’s budget policy

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:49

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

12:44

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

11:52

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

10:47

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

09:38

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

08:51

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budget in 2016

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Minister: Lithuania ready to take lead in Baltic power grid synchronization

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

02.10

Luminor Bank launches operations in the Baltics

02.10

Beginning this year, MPs allowed to simultaneously serve on local councils

02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

For innovation and fresh ideas, take the ferry to Helsinki

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

02.10

Vitsut meeting with Baltic, Polish colleagues to discuss transport, energy

02.10

Making noise for Estonia at the 2017 Nordic Business Forum

02.10

Coop Pank launches operations

01.10

Mikser: EKRE picket against Merkel only served Russian interests

01.10

Silmet director: Government should improve relations with eastern countries

30.09

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: