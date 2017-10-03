news

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Euro coins and bills.
Euro coins and bills. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
Business

Some 3,000 people need to amend their 2016 tax returns in connection to income received in another country, while another 1,157 who have earned such income have yet to file a tax return.

"Information exchanges with other European countries are getting better and better, which is why we have more information about Estonian taxpayers who received income abroad last year," Hans Udde, lead specialist at the Service Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (EMTA), said in a press release on Tuesday. "If they have currently failed to reflect this income in their tax returns for some reason, we advise them to revise their returns as quickly as possible."

There are currently approximately 3,000 taxpayers who must amend their returns for 2016 to reflect income received abroad, and the Estonian tax authority will begin contacting these individuals shortly. In addition, there are another 1,157 people who have received income abroad but have not filed a tax return.

The tax returns of 8,252 people in total have been subjected to additional checks. The second biggest item of income that the EMTA suspects to be missing in these returns is income from the sale of forest and real estate.

"The obligation to pay income tax arises, for instance, in cases where a person has rented out their apartment, sold forest harvesting rights or wood, or received income from another country," the official said.

Altogether 619,700 income tax returns for 2016 were filed with the EMTA, based upon which €97.9 million is to be refunded and €33.7 million paid additionally in taxes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tax returnstaxesemta


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

02.10

Vitsut meeting with Baltic, Polish colleagues to discuss transport, energy

01.10

Mikser: EKRE picket against Merkel only served Russian interests

30.09

Defence League running exercise with allies this weekend

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:43

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

13:49

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

12:44

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

11:52

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

10:47

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

09:38

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

08:51

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budget in 2016

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Minister: Lithuania ready to take lead in Baltic power grid synchronization

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

02.10

Luminor Bank launches operations in the Baltics

02.10

Beginning this year, MPs allowed to simultaneously serve on local councils

02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

For innovation and fresh ideas, take the ferry to Helsinki

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

02.10

Vitsut meeting with Baltic, Polish colleagues to discuss transport, energy

02.10

Making noise for Estonia at the 2017 Nordic Business Forum

02.10

Coop Pank launches operations

01.10

Mikser: EKRE picket against Merkel only served Russian interests

01.10

Silmet director: Government should improve relations with eastern countries

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: