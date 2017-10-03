€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

Some 3,000 people need to amend their 2016 tax returns in connection to income received in another country, while another 1,157 who have earned such income have yet to file a tax return.

"Information exchanges with other European countries are getting better and better, which is why we have more information about Estonian taxpayers who received income abroad last year," Hans Udde, lead specialist at the Service Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (EMTA), said in a press release on Tuesday. "If they have currently failed to reflect this income in their tax returns for some reason, we advise them to revise their returns as quickly as possible."

There are currently approximately 3,000 taxpayers who must amend their returns for 2016 to reflect income received abroad, and the Estonian tax authority will begin contacting these individuals shortly. In addition, there are another 1,157 people who have received income abroad but have not filed a tax return.

The tax returns of 8,252 people in total have been subjected to additional checks. The second biggest item of income that the EMTA suspects to be missing in these returns is income from the sale of forest and real estate.

"The obligation to pay income tax arises, for instance, in cases where a person has rented out their apartment, sold forest harvesting rights or wood, or received income from another country," the official said.

Altogether 619,700 income tax returns for 2016 were filed with the EMTA, based upon which €97.9 million is to be refunded and €33.7 million paid additionally in taxes.