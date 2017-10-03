news

Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Early and online voting will begin on Thursday ahead of the Oct. 15 Election Day.
Early and online voting will begin on Thursday ahead of the Oct. 15 Election Day. Source: (Greete Palmiste/Tagne Orav/ERR)
News

Thursday marks the first day of both early and online voting in the 2017 local government council elections in Estonia, in which a total of nearly 12,000 candidates will be running.

From Oct. 5-8, eligible voters can vote early at polling stations in any county seat across the country. These polling stations will be open from 12-8 p.m. You can find a list of addresses by county here.

From Oct. 9-11, voters interested in early voting must cast their ballot at a specific polling place in their local voting district, according to their registered place of residence. These polling places are open from 12-8 p.m. You can find your local polling place by entering your address here.

Online or electronic voting begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will continue 24 hours per day through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Voting on Election Day

On Election Day, on Oct. 15, polls across the country will be open from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Voters whose health will not allow for them to leave their homes to vote can also vote at home on Election Day. To do so, a special application must be submitted to one's voting district, municipality or city district administration by no later than 2 p.m. on Election Day.

Nearly 12,000 candidates registered across Estonia

The greatest number of candidates are registered for the elections in Harju County, while the fewest are registered in Hiiu County.

A total of 11,804 candidates are running in the local government council elections this year.

1,762 candidates are running in 15 cities, towns and municipalities in Harju County, while 1,141 candidates are running in Lääne-Viru County and another 1,058 in Ida-Viru County.

At the other end of the spectrum, just 195 candidates are running in Hiiu County, which will comprise following the elections of just one municipality.

The city of Tallinn alone has 1,414 candidates; the city of Tartu has 360.

A total of 1,729 council seats are up for election in 79 local governments across Estonia in the first elections following the nationwide administrative reform.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionsearly voting


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
09:38

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:38

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

16:41

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

15:48

Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday

14:43

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

13:49

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

12:44

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

11:52

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

10:47

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

09:38

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

08:51

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budgets in 2016

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Minister: Lithuania ready to take lead in Baltic power grid synchronization

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

02.10

Luminor Bank launches operations in the Baltics

02.10

Beginning this year, MPs allowed to simultaneously serve on local councils

02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

For innovation and fresh ideas, take the ferry to Helsinki

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

02.10

Vitsut meeting with Baltic, Polish colleagues to discuss transport, energy

02.10

Making noise for Estonia at the 2017 Nordic Business Forum

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: