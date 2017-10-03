Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday

Thursday marks the first day of both early and online voting in the 2017 local government council elections in Estonia, in which a total of nearly 12,000 candidates will be running.

From Oct. 5-8, eligible voters can vote early at polling stations in any county seat across the country. These polling stations will be open from 12-8 p.m. You can find a list of addresses by county here.

From Oct. 9-11, voters interested in early voting must cast their ballot at a specific polling place in their local voting district, according to their registered place of residence. These polling places are open from 12-8 p.m. You can find your local polling place by entering your address here.

Online or electronic voting begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will continue 24 hours per day through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Voting on Election Day

On Election Day, on Oct. 15, polls across the country will be open from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Voters whose health will not allow for them to leave their homes to vote can also vote at home on Election Day. To do so, a special application must be submitted to one's voting district, municipality or city district administration by no later than 2 p.m. on Election Day.

Nearly 12,000 candidates registered across Estonia

The greatest number of candidates are registered for the elections in Harju County, while the fewest are registered in Hiiu County.

A total of 11,804 candidates are running in the local government council elections this year.

1,762 candidates are running in 15 cities, towns and municipalities in Harju County, while 1,141 candidates are running in Lääne-Viru County and another 1,058 in Ida-Viru County.

At the other end of the spectrum, just 195 candidates are running in Hiiu County, which will comprise following the elections of just one municipality.

The city of Tallinn alone has 1,414 candidates; the city of Tartu has 360.

A total of 1,729 council seats are up for election in 79 local governments across Estonia in the first elections following the nationwide administrative reform.