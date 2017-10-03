news

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Nordecon built a number of objects at Tapa Army Base, which were handed over to the ECDI this week.
Nordecon built a number of objects at Tapa Army Base, which were handed over to the ECDI this week. Source: (ECDI)
News

Listed Estonian construction group Nordecon has handed over military objects worth more than €25 million at Tapa Army Base to the contracting entity, the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI).

Nordecon handed the construction work on the first and second stage of mechanized unit infrastructure at Tapa Army Base over to the ECDI, while the second stage was handed over in advance.

In addition to roads, squares and technical communication, important objects built by Nordecon in the first stage included a substation, a barracks and a dining hall, shelters for equipment as well as maintenance and study buildings, while in the second stage, additional shelters and study buildings were built, Nordecon said.

The barracks built in the first stage has four floors, a closed net area of over 4,600 square meters and includes 300 accommodation spaces and 30 working spaces. The dining hall has two floors and a closed net area of approximately 5,500 square meters, while the canteen can serve 3,200 people per day.

The first stage included the construction of three equipment shelters and two maintenance and study halls with a washing facility. The second stage included the construction of three maintenance and study halls and two equipment shelters. Asphalt was laid on approximately 40,000 square meters and concrete on approximately 15,000 square meters of roads and squares.

The cost of the construction work amounted to €25 million.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

edftapa army basenordeconinfrastructureecdi


