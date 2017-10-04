news

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The European Union Military Committee (EUMC) in Estonia on Tuesday. Oct. 3, 2017.
The European Union Military Committee (EUMC) in Estonia on Tuesday. Oct. 3, 2017. Source: (Ardi Hallismaa/mil.ee)
News

The European Union Military Committee (EUMC), the highest military authority in the Council of the EU, visited and held a meeting in Estonia on Tuesday.

Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras provided the committee with an overview of the EDF and the security situation in the region, and the committee visited Tapa Army Base and met with representetatives of the British-led NATO battle group stationed there, spokespeople from the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces said.

The EUMC directs all military activities within the EU, in particular the planning and execution of military missions and operations under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) and the development of military capabilities.

Established in 2001, the EUMC is composed of the chiefs of defense of EU member states, who are regularly represented by their permanent military representatives. The committee has a permanent chair, selected by the EUMC meeting at the chiefs of defense level and appointed by the Council of the EU.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

edfriho terraseuropean union military committee


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
03.10

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:47

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia

08:51

Estonian business delegation meets with Richard Branson in Helsinki

03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday

03.10

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

03.10

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

03.10

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

03.10

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

03.10

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budgets in 2016

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Minister: Lithuania ready to take lead in Baltic power grid synchronization

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

02.10

Luminor Bank launches operations in the Baltics

02.10

Beginning this year, MPs allowed to simultaneously serve on local councils

02.10

Estonian islanders hope state will support internet 'last mile' project

02.10

For innovation and fresh ideas, take the ferry to Helsinki

02.10

MEP expects clear reaction from Estonian government on events in Catalonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: