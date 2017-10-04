Two election debates in English set for Tallinn next week

The two debates include candidates of all major parties, with expat election coalition Hääled sending a representative to one of them as well.

The first debate is taking place on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Erinevate Tubade Klubi. All major parties will be represented as well as a candidate of Estonia’s only expat election coalition, Hääled. Admission is free, but there are only a limited number of seats.

Debaters are Lance Gareth Edward Boxall for Hääled, Yoko Alender for the Reform Party, Kaspar Kurve for the Estonian Greens, Kadri Kõusaar for the Social Democrats, Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu for the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), and Abdul Turay for the Center Party. According to the organizers an invitation was extended to the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) as well.

The debate is arranged as part of the Estonishing Evenings series. You can follow this link to the event page on Facebook.

The second debate is arranged by the British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce and taking place on Oct. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tallinn’s Hotel Viru. Admission to the event is €10. ERR News will stream this debate live.

The second debate is between the four major parties. Participants are Barbi Pilvre for the Social Democrats, Raimond Kaljulaid for the Center Party, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus for the Reform Party, and Viktoria Ladõnskaja for IRL. Follow this link for more information.