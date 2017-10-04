news

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Ratas, Saar and Aas visited Tallinn City Theatre on Tuesday. Oct. 3, 2017.
Ratas, Saar and Aas visited Tallinn City Theatre on Tuesday. Oct. 3, 2017. Source: (Jürgen Randma/Government Office)
Culture

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) and acting mayor of Tallinn Taavi Aas (Center) on Tuesday visited Tallinn City Theatre, the theater complex located in Tallinn's historic Old Town, the development of which will be funded during the 2018-2020 period by both the state and the city with an estimated €20 million.

For a long time now, Tallinn City Theatre has been in need of up-to-date work spaces and performance areas, including a grand hall, and the development of the theater complex will now be possible with the cooperation of the Estonian government and the city of Tallinn, Ratas said according to a government press release.

"The agreement we reached in the government enables us to move toward the goal of complething the grand hall of the City Theatre in the coming years," the prime minister said. "The city of Tallinn will also make a large contribution toward the renewal of the complex."

Saar recalled that the saga of the theater's grand hall goes back decades. "Many of the founding members of the then-Youth Theatre who came from the second graduating class of the Drama School never saw the extension of the theater," he noted. "I am glad that a big step has been taken toward fulfilling this dream and that the government and the city of Tallinn have joined forces to achieve this."

Cooperation between the city and the government will provide a historic opportunity for carrying out several projects that have been on hold for quite some time, Aas said. According to him, construction work on the City Theatre has been long-awaited, and its chances of being realized have never been greater.

"It is of paramount importance to ensure that the building of the City Theatre is designed according to the wishes of theater people, and that they will get to enjoy great working conditions there in the future," he added.

 

Estonia's 2018 state budget, which was approved by the government last week and submitted to the Riigikogu, allocates €700,000 for designing the theater complex. The government has also reached an agreement in principle to fund the extension of Tallinn City Theatre with an additional €9 million over the next two years. The remaining funding will come from the city of Tallinn, which will support the development of the premises in its Old Town, providing substitution premises as well as the development of the theater's workshops.

Goals involved in the development of Tallinn City Theatre include completing the design process of the theater complex in 2018 and completing construction during 2019-2020. The final cost of the building complex will be determined after the terms of reference and plan have been completed.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasministry of cultureindrek saartaavi aasstate budgettallinn city theatre


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

03.10

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

03.10

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
14:09

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre

13:14

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

12:06

Caution keeping expats from getting involved, says Joao Rei

11:23

Sarapuu, Raimond Kaljulaid to testify in Savisaar trial

10:11

Two election debates in English set for Tallinn next week

09:47

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia

08:51

Estonian business delegation meets with Richard Branson in Helsinki

03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday

03.10

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

03.10

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

03.10

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

03.10

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

03.10

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budgets in 2016

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

02.10

Minister: Lithuania ready to take lead in Baltic power grid synchronization

02.10

Full smoking ban enters into effect in Estonian prisons

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: