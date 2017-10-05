news

Advance voting starts on Oct. 5 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Beginning 9 a.m. today you can vote for the party, coalition, or candidate of your choice both online and at polling stations in the county centers.

E-voting is on until Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

IMPORTANT: The e-voting app is available in Estonian only. Click here for ERR News' point-by-point explanation.

Polling stations at the county administration offices are open until Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. You can find a list of addresses by county here.

If you want to vote at a polling station between Monday Oct. 9 and Wednesday Oct. 11, you will have to do so at a specific one in your local voting district. Polling stations are open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and usually located either at a school or local cultural center. You can find your polling station by entering your address in this map. The polling station’s address is also specified on your polling card.

There is no voting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before election day.

For more details, see Where and when to vote.

Here is an overview of the location of county-center polling stations. Click on the red dots to see the addresses of polling stations in different election districts (called valimisjaoskonnad in Estonian):

Editor: Dario Cavegn

2017 local elections


Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:48

Company of British troops to visit, conduct exercise in Saaremaa next week

12:44

September consumer price index up 3.7 percent

11:46

Rain Laane chosen as new head of Estonian Health Insurance Fund

10:37

GALLERY: Estonian president votes online from Jüri High School

09:44

Lying their way to power: Parties' absurd promises and their consequences

08:52

Paper: Completion of Estonia's eastern border to be delayed

05.10

Estonia to provide €670,000 in support for Mobile-ID access development

05.10

Pastor defends Registered Partnership Act, archbishop denounces statement

05.10

Ministry wants to place electoral college at heart of presidential election

05.10

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

05.10

Estonia's Taxify expands ride-hailing platform to Paris

05.10

Why is e-voting available only in Estonian?

05.10

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

05.10

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

05.10

E-voting explained step by step

05.10

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

05.10

Advance voting starts on Oct. 5

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

04.10

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: