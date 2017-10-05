news

Advance voting starts today

Beginning 9 a.m. today you can vote for the party, coalition, or candidate of your choice both online and at polling stations in the county centers.

E-voting is on until Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

IMPORTANT: The e-voting app is available in Estonian only. Click here for ERR News' point-by-point explanation.

Polling stations at the county administration offices are open until Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. You can find a list of addresses by county here.

If you want to vote at a polling station between Monday Oct. 9 and Wednesday Oct. 11, you will have to do so at a specific one in your local voting district. Polling stations are open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and usually located either at a school or local cultural center. You can find your polling station by entering your address in this map. The polling station’s address is also specified on your polling card.

There is no voting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before election day.

For more details, see Where and when to vote.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

