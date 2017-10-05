news

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Transmission system operator Elering was the most generous donor of state aid, handing out €60.7 million in 2016.
Transmission system operator Elering was the most generous donor of state aid, handing out €60.7 million in 2016. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
Business

The total volume of state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016 fell eight percent to €199.6 million, with the share of the total volume of state aid in GDP decreasing by 0.12 percent to 0.95 percent.

A total of €150.9 million in the form of support, or 75.6 percent of the total volume of state aid, was handed out in 2016, the government's press office said.

The amount of state aid granted in the form of tax exemptions and tax incentives increased 29.3 percent on year to €48 million, making up 24 percent of the total volume of state aid.

State aid handed out in the form of securities totaled €700,000, while aid granted in the form of loans amounted to €30,000.

The volume of "de minimis" aid handed out across all sectors in 2016 totaled €28.7 million, down 25.4 percent from the year before.

Last year, companies were supported with a total of €228.2 million from EU and Estonian assets, 87.4 percent of which was made up of state aid.

The largest donor last year, with €60.7 million, was transmission system operator Elering, followed by PRIA, the agricultural registers authority, with approximately €55.1 million. The Ministry of the Environment handed out €18.4 million, Enterprise Estonia €15.8 million, the Information System Authority (RIA) €9.4 million and the Ministry of Culture €7 million in state aid.

Altogether €255.5 million in state aid and "de minimis" aid was handed out in 2015, 84.9 percent of which consisted of state aid.

Since 2008, the Ministry of Finance has presented an overview to the government of state aid and "de minimis" aid dispersed in Estonia the year before in order to ensure the transparency thereof.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of financestate aid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 LOCAL ELECTIONS
Opinion
MORE NEWS
03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

03.10

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:39

E-voting explained step by step

09:19

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

08:54

Advance voting starts today

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

04.10

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

04.10

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre

04.10

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

04.10

Caution keeping expats from getting involved, says Joao Rei

04.10

Sarapuu, Raimond Kaljulaid to testify in Savisaar trial

04.10

Two election debates in English set for Tallinn next week

04.10

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia

04.10

Estonian business delegation meets with Richard Branson in Helsinki

03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday

03.10

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

03.10

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: