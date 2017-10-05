Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

The total volume of state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016 fell eight percent to €199.6 million, with the share of the total volume of state aid in GDP decreasing by 0.12 percent to 0.95 percent.

A total of €150.9 million in the form of support, or 75.6 percent of the total volume of state aid, was handed out in 2016, the government's press office said.

The amount of state aid granted in the form of tax exemptions and tax incentives increased 29.3 percent on year to €48 million, making up 24 percent of the total volume of state aid.

State aid handed out in the form of securities totaled €700,000, while aid granted in the form of loans amounted to €30,000.

The volume of "de minimis" aid handed out across all sectors in 2016 totaled €28.7 million, down 25.4 percent from the year before.

Last year, companies were supported with a total of €228.2 million from EU and Estonian assets, 87.4 percent of which was made up of state aid.

The largest donor last year, with €60.7 million, was transmission system operator Elering, followed by PRIA, the agricultural registers authority, with approximately €55.1 million. The Ministry of the Environment handed out €18.4 million, Enterprise Estonia €15.8 million, the Information System Authority (RIA) €9.4 million and the Ministry of Culture €7 million in state aid.

Altogether €255.5 million in state aid and "de minimis" aid was handed out in 2015, 84.9 percent of which consisted of state aid.

Since 2008, the Ministry of Finance has presented an overview to the government of state aid and "de minimis" aid dispersed in Estonia the year before in order to ensure the transparency thereof.