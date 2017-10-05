news

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally ({{commentsTotal}})

Ferry Tiiu.
Ferry Tiiu. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Due to increased demand, TS Laevad, the Port of Tallinn subsidiary which operates ferry routes connecting Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to the Estonian mainland, will operate its Virtsu-Kuivastu route with three large ferries on Oct. 15, bringing in the Tiiu to increase capacity on the route that day.

On Oct. 15, the Tiiu will serve the Saaremaa route alongside the Piret and Tõll, increasing ferry capacity on the route by up to 400 additional vehicles, wrote regional paper Meie Maa (link in Estonian).

During the busiest part of the day, ferry departures on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, which connects Saaremaa to the mainland via the smaller island of Muhu, will be as frequent as every 15-20 minutes.

32 departures from Kuivastu are scheduled for Oct. 15, a one-day record for 2017.

The Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, which connects Hiiumaa to the mainland, will be served by the Leiger and the Regula that day, the latter substituting the larger Tiiu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

