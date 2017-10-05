Estonia's Taxify expands ride-hailing platform to Paris

Estonian-developed ride-hailing platform Taxify launched its service in Paris on Thursday, with thousands of drivers already signed up and ready to accept rides. Traditional taxis will also be able to use the platform.

As the regulatory environment in France is evolving, Taxify will be open for use in Paris by both traditional taxi drivers and licensed VTC (Voiture de transport avec chauffeur, i.e. private hire) drivers alike, according to a company press release.

"The VTC market is evolving in Paris, which still remains a huge and thriving marketplace for private urban transport, and we're excited to launch there," said Taxify founder and CEO Markus Villig. "We have listened carefully to what both drivers and riders want, and we are confident a more ethical alternative is welcomed."

According to Villig, Taxify is entering the Parisian market as the largest European ride-hailing platform.

5,000 drivers had already signed up for the service in Paris in time for its launch.

From Tallinn to worldwide

Taxify is an international urban ride-sharing platform founded and headquartered in Tallinn. It currently operates in 20 countries around the world, including across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central America.

This August, Taxify announced a strategic partnership with China's Didi Chuxing, the world's leading mobile transportation platform, to grow its marketshare in Europe and Africa.