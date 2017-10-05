news

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Some county and local bus lines are served by very small buses.
Some county and local bus lines are served by very small buses. Source: (Ove Maidla/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The Estonian government on Thursday authorized county governments to establish regional public transport centers in Southeast Estonia, Tartu County and Ida-Viru County.

The public transport center for Southeast Estonia will be established to run the city, municipal and county bus lines of Võru and Põlva Counties, spokespeople for the government said. The estimated size of the budget for Southeast Estonia's public transport center is €3.7 million in 2018.

 

The public transport center for Tartu County will operate public bus and boat services in the county with an estimated budget of €3.9 million in 2018.

The center in Ida-Viru County will operate the county's city, municipal and county bus lines with an estimated budget of €2.5 million.

The budget estimates for the three public transport centers for 2018 are based on the budgets, service volumes and costs of the respective operators in 2017.

The organization of public transport within a county's territory is currently a duty of the respective county government. Beginning Jan. 1, however, county governments will be disbanded in Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportbusescounty governmentspublic transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 LOCAL ELECTIONS
Opinion
MORE NEWS
04.10

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

04.10

Sarapuu, Raimond Kaljulaid to testify in Savisaar trial

04.10

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia

03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:23

Estonian government approves creation of three public transport centers

13:17

Estonia's Taxify expands ride-hailing platform to Paris

12:21

Why is e-voting available only in Estonian?

11:15

Savisaar always wanted to decide everything himself, says Sarapuu

10:24

Third large ferry to serve Virtsu-Kuivastu line during Saaremaa rally

09:39

E-voting explained step by step

09:19

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

08:54

Advance voting starts today

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

04.10

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

04.10

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre

04.10

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

04.10

Caution keeping expats from getting involved, says Joao Rei

04.10

Sarapuu, Raimond Kaljulaid to testify in Savisaar trial

04.10

Two election debates in English set for Tallinn next week

04.10

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia

04.10

Estonian business delegation meets with Richard Branson in Helsinki

03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: