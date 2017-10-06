news

Paper: Completion of Estonia's eastern border to be delayed

A test section of Estonia's modern eastern border with Russia.
A test section of Estonia's modern eastern border with Russia. Source: (Police and Border Guard Board)
While Estonia's modern eastern border with Russia was initially planned to be completed by 2018 or 2019 at the latest, currently even test sections of the border have not yet been finished.

Last November, then-Minister of the Interior Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that the Estonian government had set the ambitious goal of building the new border infrastructure by Estonia's 100th birthday, i.e. by the end of 2018, reported daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

South Prefecture Border Guard Bureau director Tamar Tamm now says that nobody has dared make such promises that the border would be finished next year.

According to Tamm, 2020 is the deadline for the completion of the border currenty being discussed.

Of the 136 kilometers of land border with Russia in Southeastern Estonia, just two 1.6-kilometer test sections have been partially completed so far.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

